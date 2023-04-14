Earth Week 2023

WSHU will mark Earth Week 2023 by airing and publishing stories about climate change, waste management and responses to environmental challenges in our neighborhoods, as a Climate Beacon Station through the Solutions Journalism Network. We will also share environmental reporting from around the Northeast about exploring the outdoors, agriculture, community power, electrifying transportation, and green burials through our collaborators in the New England News Collaborative and New York Public Radio Exchange, and American Homefront Project.