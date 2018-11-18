David Bouchier: The Magnetic Turkey

Most Americans are taught that Thanksgiving celebrates the first harvest gathered by the Pilgrims in the autumn of 1621. The story goes that they feasted for three days on turkeys and fruit given to them by the Indians. In other words Thanksgiving is symbolic of peace and mutual trust.

We are naturally fond of the Indians-and-turkeys story, because it presents such a charmingly innocent image of the first encounter between Native Americans and colonists. But the truth is that Thanksgiving was not established as an annual national event until a much later date, 1863 in fact, when President Lincoln proclaimed it a day of celebration for the turning of the tide against the southern rebels in the Civil War. Then it became a symbol of peace in a different way.

This didn't make for a very happy national festival. The Civil War wasn't something to be memorialized year after year, reminding everybody of that terrible conflict. So the origin of Thanksgiving was pushed steadily back in time until it reached the safely mythical territory of 1621, and the much more pleasing image of the Indians happily sharing their food with the Pilgrims.

The essential thing about Thanksgiving now is that it brings us together. Families gather, whether they like it or not, and in a wider sense the whole nation comes together because we are all doing the same thing at the same time. That’s what national rituals are all about.

It's often been suggested, and I think it’s true, that America was most together as a nation in the 1950s and early 1960s, and for a very simple reason. Television had arrived, almost everybody had one, and there were only three almost indistinguishable channels – CBS, NBC and ABC. Whether you watched Walter Cronkite or Days of Our Lives you got the same news and the same images and what life should be like. If most people get their sense of reality from TV – and there’s a lot of evidence that they do – a unified TV diet would naturally lead to a more unified nation. On the other hand a media diet consisting of a thousand sources offering a cornucopia of truth and lies with no way to choose between them, will naturally lead to a culture broken into a thousand fragments.

All the more reason to value our few moments of harmony we do have, like Thanksgiving. It is one of the last uncontroversial rituals we have left. Families are like nations, often at odds with themselves. But that can be set aside for a moment on Thursday. At the center of the celebration – just as in Norman Rockwell’s famous painting – it's the symbolic turkey, and this is worth thinking about. If I have understood the Thanksgiving ritual correctly the turkey works like Stonehenge for Druids, or the Grail for people who like Grails, or the Lorelei of the Rhine, or the Sirens of Greek mythology. It calls from a distance, bringing us together.

If only this Thanksgiving we could discover some political equivalent of the peacemaking turkey, with or without stuffing and cranberry sauce – that would truly be something to be thankful for.

Have a very happy and peaceful Thanksgiving.

