David Bouchier: Washington's Manners

My parents taught me to be polite, and it has always been a handicap. It didn’t take long for me to discover that politeness is a losing strategy, and that the loudest and most boorish voice in the room always wins. A polite person wears an invisible strait jacket, and is inhibited from doing all sorts of effective, self-promoting things, like yelling, bullying, insulting, and boasting. Unfortunately, these are the essential tools of success in the modern world.

This experience may be at the root of my nostalgia for what I believe to have been more civilized age, when politeness actually paid off. George Washington, for example, whose name should be on our minds this President’s Day, was determined from an early age to set a good example. David McCullough in his splendid history 1776, tells us that Washington was variously described by his contemporaries as: brave, dignified, generous, amiable, modest, gracious, and hospitable. We can never really know a historical figure of course, especially one so surrounded by legend, but when he was only 16, Washington wrote out a set of a hundred and ten “Rules for Civility and Decent Behavior,” which we can still consult with profit today. They are published in a slim, pocket-sized volume, which I have in front of me. Here are a few of his rules. The language is old-fashioned, but the meaning is clear enough.

Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect to those who are present.

Show oneself not glad at the misfortune of another, even if he be an enemy.

Mock not or jest at anything of importance.

Let your conversation be without malice or envy.

While you are talking, point not with your finger.

Undertake not what you cannot perform, but be sure to keep your promises.

Last but not least: “Be courteous to all.”

And of course we all know that, if and when he cut down his father’s cherry tree, Washington could not tell a lie.

The first president may not have obeyed all of his hundred and ten rules all the time – nobody could. But the gentlemen of 1776 were “gentlemen” in the old-fashioned sense with elaborate codes of politeness that were seen not as a weakness but as the necessary glue that held civilization together.

Thomas Jefferson, another president we should remember today, was a champion of liberty and a promoter of science, and he was also renowned for his modesty. Before he died in 1826, he requested that, on his memorial, he should not be remembered as president or secretary of state, but as the author of the Declaration of Independence and the founder of the University of Virginia – the things he thought really mattered.

Hence my perhaps naïve nostalgia for the eighteenth century when modesty, thoughtfulness, and civility were to be found even in the most powerful men in the land, at least some of the time. Ancient history is always interesting, but sometimes – well – sad.

