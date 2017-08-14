David Bouchier: It's Hot

Much of Europe has been enjoying an August heatwave, although not everyone would agree with the word “enjoying.” It was even quite warm in England for a day or two and a few people had to be hospitalized, I suspect not so much from the heat as from sheer surprise. Daytime temperatures in southern France have been hovering around a hundred, which is above average but not unprecedented. It’s a dry heat, coming straight up from Africa with all the subtlety of an open pizza oven. Stepping out into the full sun in the middle of the day (not recommended by your dermatologist), we get a sense of just how hot the sun is – only 93 million miles away, with its thermostat turned up to 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and it feels like it.

How hot is too hot? It depends where you happen to live. In Saudi Arabia, or Phoenix Arizona, a hundred degrees is scarcely worth mentioning. In Antarctica, they get out the sunscreen and frozen drinks when the thermometer creeps above forty. In Britain, any temperature above sixty-five is treated as a dangerous heatwave, but parts of India have been roasting at a hundred and thirty. Meanwhile Long Island and Connecticut bask in the comfortable seventies and eighties. When it comes to “normal” temperatures, geography is destiny.

So, what do we do in our little southern village when a summer heat wave catches up with us? The answer is: “Not much.” The thing about heat is that it saps your energy. You can’t do anything, so you don’t, thus achieving the state of relaxation that all medical authorities agree is necessary and beneficial, especially for older folks. We take long siestas, re-hydrate with chilled white wine, and read a lot. This is more or less the perfect lifestyle. I feel sorry for the people who must work outdoors in this heat, but at least they get paid for it. Tourists, on the other hand, do it to themselves. They drive south at the hottest and most crowded time of year, stay in the most popular resorts, and visit all the standard tourist sights in the area, no matter what the thermometer says, even if it kills them, which sometimes it does.

Extremes episodes of heat are reminders of how vulnerable we are, living on a ball of rock flying through space, and arranging our lives on the assumption that our little planet will stay more or less the same forever. Technology helps to hide our vulnerability, but only in the sense that the proverbial ostrich hides his head in the sand to avoid being seen. Air conditioning – still a luxury here – makes life more comfortable at huge cost in energy. But in the long run we can no more escape the weather than we can escape comets and earthquakes, or Hollywood movies about comets and earthquakes. We might as well enjoy it.

Relaxing here under the southern sun makes me think that the intermediate phase of global warming, before it makes life impossible, might be rather pleasant. We will need fewer clothes, fewer snow plows, fewer cold remedies, and we can take more siestas. It’s going to get hotter unless we do something really drastic, which we won’t. So, it might be best to follow the example of our politicians, who operate on the same principle as Dickens’s Mr. Micawber: that something will turn up. Life, politics, and profits can go on as usual. No point in looking beyond the next election.

Just chill out.

