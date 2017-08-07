David Bouchier: Wish You Were Here

Whatever happened to picture postcards? Once upon a time, as friends and family members traveled around the world, we would receive a steady stream of cards from places they had visited, or had pretended to visit. The cards were annoying for those of us who were stuck at home, but they were reassuring too. If our loved ones in faraway places took the trouble to buy, write, and mail a postcard, it showed that they loved us too, or at least remembered our address. Postcard deliveries have been declining sharply in the US, from almost three million mailed in 1990 to only three quarters of a million today. We can blame the internet for that. But, in Europe, postcards are still as much a part of the vacation experience as sunburn and indigestion.

It has been said that postcards lack class. The German poet Goethe, on his European travels in the eighteenth century, sent fifteen hundred letters to his lady love Charlotte von Stein, but no postcards. Sydney Smith, one of the greatest correspondents who ever lived, never set his quill to a postcard. The New York Review of Books has not yet accepted the Collected Postcards of even the most distinguished intellectual as a legitimate work of literature.

The real impact of a postcard comes not from the words but from the picture. The most prevalent and most popular type is the what I call Disneyland Dreamscape, instantly recognizable by its blinding colors, especially the electric blue skies which appear even on cards sold in Scotland, something never seen in that nation before or since the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314. The special genius of the Disneyland Dreamscape is to make absolutely every place on earth resemble every other place. Every beach has miles of golden sand, every city, town and village is relentlessly picturesque. All Disneyland Dreamscape cards are interchangeable since the pictures bear no relationship to any real place you could visit in your waking hours.

The most serious limitation of postcards is that the amount of space left for a message is too small to write anything interesting. Like Tweets they are essentially a post-literate medium. Quotations are the answer, prepared in advance. “Paris is always a good idea” (Audrey Hepburn); “I found Rome a city of bricks and left it a city of marble” (The Emperor Augustus); or “Edinburgh is a sort of gothic fairytale city, and a gothic horror city as well.” (David MacKenzie).



Even when we have found the perfect quotation that will impress our friends and cause minor skin rashes on our enemies, we can't use it too often because cards tend to be passed around. Socrates' cantankerous remark, "See one promontory, one mountain, one sea, one river and see all," is good for just one shot. It is at such times that we realize the full poignancy of the traditional postcard message "Wish you were here." If they were here we could ignore them, just the way we do at home.

