David Bouchier: Love And Truth

On December 31 last year, and this at least is absolutely true, the first Valentine’s cards, chocolates, and plush bears appeared in our local supermarket, 45 days before zero hour. The bears are still there, they scarcely seem to have moved, and there are plenty of cards and chocolates left if you are running late. But this greedy commercial overreach is yet another sign that Valentine’s Day is out of control. It’s been around at least since the 1800s and, like most festivals that have a long history, it has lost almost all of its original meaning.

Valentine’s Day began as a special day for lovers, would-be lovers, and sometimes ex-lovers. The original Valentines were handmade and handwritten. At the beginning of the nineteenth century, Mr. J.C. Hall of Hallmark, and a couple of other entrepreneurs, began mass-producing Valentines. Naturally, this entailed a certain loss of personality. The sentiments and the poems were churned out en masse by hack writers, so that the typical Valentine became about as personal as an electricity bill.

However, well into my lifetime, Valentines remained the special province of romantic lovers. The most fun thing about them was their playful anonymity. You were not supposed to write your name on the card or cards. If you wanted to play the game seriously, you might type the address of the recipient, and mail the card from a different town. The idea was to create a sense of secrecy and surprise. It was a transparent secrecy in most cases. But there was always the possibility of getting a card from a genuinely unknown admirer, and trying to guess who he or she was. That’s the very essence of romance – mystery. From the sender’s point of view, it was a safe yet exciting way of approaching someone previously admired from afar. Would they guess the identity of the sender? It was always possible to drop a hint.

In the domestic 1950s the card companies decided that romantic lovers were just too small a market to be profitable. They began to sell Valentine’s Day as a family thing. In this they were aided and abetted by the schools that (for reasons that still escape me) encouraged small children to send Valentines to one another. The market exploded. Now the local card store has Valentines for children, parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, dogs and goldfish, and even teachers. They come in packets of six, which may be convenient for our local Don Juans, but scarcely contributes to the atmosphere of romance.

The decline of the Valentine card parallels the decline of its key word, “love,” which is now used insincerely and indiscriminately to cover the extremes of emotion all the way from passionate attachment to absolute loathing. At one end of the scale is the madness of true romantic love. At the other is (for example) a politician’s claim that he loves his voters. Same word, opposite meanings

If you can’t trust love, what can you trust? At a time when barefaced lies seem to be gaining the upper hand, it’s hard to take Valentines at their face value. What looks like a declaration of true love may turn out to be just so much fake news.

