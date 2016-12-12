David Bouchier: The Problem With Men

As the great Holiday gift machine jumps into high gear, the same question is heard all around the land, in various tones of exasperation and despair: What on earth do you buy for a man? Men have always been a problem, of course, and in many different ways. But this particular problem is one of the most frustrating. Sigmund Freud famously asked: What does a woman want? But at this time of year the really difficult question is: What does a man want?

The retail industry has been working on this for years, and there are whole catalogs devoted to “Gifts for Men.” The most popular male stereotype is the rugged outdoorsman. If the man on your list happens to be one of these you have no problem. There are whole catalogs full of lumberjack shirts, leather jackets, and great hefty snow boots. But most suburban men are not at all rugged. We prefer to stay indoors, keeping an eye on the thermostat.

The second male gift category is the gadget obsessive. There is, it seems, an electronic gadget to answer every masculine need and neurosis. Most of them have to do, one way or another, with power, which we don’t have but would rather like to have. The gadget-obsessed male wants to have the best connected, the loudest, the fastest and, above all, the newest technology. Most of these things are just harmless toys but some, like the fashionable drones, are positively dangerous in the wrong hands (which means just about everybody’s hands). Hidden cameras and recorders are also popular this year, and they seem rather sinister. Who are you planning to spy on in 2017? Every new gadget comes with a host of technical problems, which will keep him happily occupied until well into the New Year.

The third category of masculine gifts targets the sports enthusiast. This leaves me out entirely. Long ago, at my sports-obsessed school I decided that chasing any kind of round or oval shaped object around a muddy field was not the way I wanted to spend my limited time on this earth.

The catalogs also offer drinking and food accessories, retro things like LP players, antique shaving devices, and many other marginal and bizarre products that no man could ever want or has ever wanted since Adam and Eve first noticed the difference between their shopping habits.

None of these gifts will appeal to the small and vanishing sub-category of men who value a quiet life and prefer to read a non-electronic book and listen to some nice music. We are an endangered species like the lowland gorilla or the giant panda, and when it comes to Holiday gifts we are hopeless. We have no idea what we want.

Each December I struggle to produce my list for Santa Claus, and the results are pathetic. In fact I have more stuff than I can possibly use, and I scarcely need anything, I like to think that this is a sign of maturity. When I was a kid I wanted everything. That’s the way kids are. But there must be some advantage to growing up, and maybe this is it. Perhaps what the mature, sensible, indoor, old-fashioned man in your life really wants, is – nothing.

