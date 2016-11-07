David Bouchier: Vote With Your Head

Presidential elections are emotional and sometimes hysterical events, and that’s not good. Elections are supposed to be based on thoughtful policies and sensible choices. Modern democracy was after all an invention of the Age of Reason in the 18th century. But today’s elections seem more like celebrations of unreason.

Strong feelings are fine up to a point, I sometimes have them myself, but they should be reserved for situations where nothing important is at stake like sports, or TV reality shows. Then everyone can scream and shout and emote to their heart’s content, no damage done. But at election time we need to lock the emotions in the closet and think.

Gore Vidal told a story* about a conversation he had with John F. Kennedy in 1961. Kennedy asked: “How do you explain that a sort of backwoods country like this, with only three million people, could have produced the three towering geniuses of the 18th century – Franklin, Jefferson, and Hamilton?” (Not the singing dancing Hamilton of theatrical fantasy, but the serious statesman).

Vidal answered: “It was time, they had more of it. They stayed home on the farm in winter. They read. Wrote letters. Apparently, thought, something no longer done in public life.” It’s an interesting comment, and it rings true. Reading and thinking take time, which no politician has these days. Their advisers and campaign managers must think for them. But they have no time either. Campaigns moves at a manic pace, reactions must be instant, careful reflection is utterly impossible. The result is like one of those Roadrunner cartoons where Wile E. Coyote pursues the Roadrunner in an eternal battle of need versus speed, aggravation versus acceleration. They never stop to discuss things.

All this is entertaining for the audience, the voters. But it’s no way to decide who should preside over the government of the most powerful country in the world. We usually have a choice between candidates and programs that are relatively emotional on the one hand and relatively rational on the other, although nothing is ever quite so clear cut.** Religion and patriotism, fear and resentment, race and class are all tossed into the mix to make the choice less easy, and to activate those dangerous emotions. Add in the irrational loyalties, such as “My party right or wrong,” and the trite slogans, and the hysteria whipped up by the media, and you have the perfect prescription for an election choice that is about as thoughtful as a 5-year old choosing between ice cream with sprinkles and ice cream without. Julius Caesar understood this 2,000 years ago when he said, “Men will gladly believe what they want to believe.”

It might be a good idea to have national day of introspection, a national “Let’s Stop and Think About This” day between Halloween and the election, with the chattering voices silenced and each voter fully engaged in studying the facts and making the most rational choice possible. But that’s not going to happen. It would ruin the fun.

Copyright: David Bouchier

Notes:

*Gore Vidal: Inventing a Nation (2003).

**Drew Westen, The Political Brain: The Role of Emotion in Deciding the Fate of the Nation (2008).