David Bouchier: Scary Clowns

One of the more bizarre news stories of the past few weeks has been the plague of scary clowns. It seems that certain young men, who are clearly somewhat deranged, have been dressing up in clown costumes and going around scaring adults and children with creepy and threatening behavior. Real clowns are naturally outraged by this phenomenon. Clowns are meant to be fun, joyful, and above all harmless. I used to love seeing them at the circus when I was a kid, with their slapstick stunts and collapsing cars and deliciously messy cream pies.

Times have changed, it seems, or perhaps we have just gone backwards into a darker time. There was always a sad and slightly sinister clown, known as the Auguste, and the clown in history was an ambiguous figure. Some were simply funny, getting their laughs by wild and grotesque antics, and doing prankish things we would like to do ourselves, like delivering a pie in the face to just the right person. Others followed the tradition of the court jester, whose job it was to speak truth to power by making satirical jokes. But clowns have always had a darker side. Disguise itself has a dark side, for what is a disguise if not a lie? At carnival time, the masks are often used as a cover for forbidden behavior.

If clowns are scary it is because they are irrational and unpredictable. Their crazy antics blow the whole notion of consecutive logical thought sky high, which opens the door to laughter, but also to madness. Clowning is an emotional thing, and emotion is always easier and more satisfying than logic and rationality. Their funny wigs and strange colored faces are part of the act. Nobody really looks like that, and when somebody does it is unsettling. When someone looks and acts crazy we generally treat them humanely with medication or therapy, but when all else fails we lock them up.

So now the bad clown is back, perhaps inspired by figures like the Joker in the Superman movies, Stephen King’s It, and a general tendency for culture in the 21st century to regress to the 15th. Halloween is the perfect time, of course. Clowns are dimly related to the supernatural – they come from the dark side, like witches and evil spirits and those little monsters who will come to our doors tonight demanding candy with menaces – smaller and more innocent versions of the scary clown.

Halloween is, in this sense, a clownish festival left over from a more credulous and superstitious past. It was a stroke of genius by the framers of the Constitution to schedule Election Day immediately after Halloween. We are in the right frame of mind – we can no longer tell the difference between fact and fantasy. In fact the two events are quite similar. The candidates dress themselves in improbable disguises and go around making threats and asking for handouts. We, the voters, are supposed to admire the costumes and not make any rude comments about how transparent they are. Elections are about illusions and blackmail, power and money, so they are never an edifying spectacle. If you see a scary clown during this election season pay no attention, on no account take him seriously and, if he won’t go away, try a cream pie.

Copyright: David Bouchier