David Bouchier: Big Brother Is Still Watching

The other day I received a surprise message from the British police, informing me that I was being fined £30 for a traffic violation. It seems that two months ago in the provincial town of Colchester I had strayed into a bus lane, and the proof was enclosed with the police letter: three photographs taken from different angles showing my rental car crossing a completely empty bus lane on a completely empty road. I can even remember the moment when this happened. I had swerved right into the bus lane to get into position for an awkward turn that I almost missed. The car was probably in the forbidden lane for half a minute or less and, as there was no other traffic in sight, I felt it was perfectly safe to indulge in this piece of automotive wickedness.

But I had forgotten the eyes in the sky, the closed circuit television cameras that seem to watch our every move. Britain has more of these spying devices than any other nation. One estimate is that there are almost six million of them, roughly one for every 10 citizens. You only have to look up in a street, a store, or in any kind of public building, to see the glass eye of the camera looking back at you.

This unexpected police attention was annoying on several levels. It wasn’t so much the fine, because the pound has fallen so low after Brexit that £30 is not much anyway. But the business of setting up these cameras, and maintaining them, and monitoring them, and tracing the vehicles, and printing the photographs, and sending letters imposing fines, must surely be enormously expensive, as well as a waste of police time. There are plenty of real criminals in Britain to keep them occupied without worrying about trivial traffic violations on empty roads. There are plenty of mad and dangerous drivers too, but perhaps they move too fast for the cameras to get a clear picture.

Spy cameras are multiplying here too. I’ve noticed them perched on traffic signals at several local junctions. This is vintage George Orwell stuff. In his dystopian novel “1984” the spy cameras are everywhere, and Big Brother is always watching. But since we are being watched everywhere all the time, how about a bit of recognition for those of us who sometimes do the right thing? Quite often I almost come to a full stop at stop signs, or when turning right on red, and have often been known to observe the speed limit. I am a model of law-abiding discipline most of the time, but I get no credit for it. So what about some rewards as well as punishments, a credit system for good drivers who get caught by the cameras doing the right thing? It would work rather like air miles. Credits would be deducted from any fines or points that we might accumulate on our license in careless moments. In all modesty I must say that this is a brilliant idea to reinforce good behavior, and I hope to see it soon adopted by police forces everywhere.

Meanwhile I have to contemplate this fine. Will the British police try to extradite me and throw me into the dungeon of Colchester Castle which incidentally, is one of the oldest castles in Britain? No, I think I’ll pay the fine, and next time I’m over there take care to drive on the left most of the time, and watch out for the bus lanes, and remember to smile for the camera.