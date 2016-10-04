David Bouchier: Goodbye To All That

Back in the long forgotten pre-Amazon era, I spent some happy years working in a big university bookstore opposite Trinity College in Cambridge – the old Cambridge, not the new one by the Charles River. The bookstore was a kind of warren of knowledge, with sections for Greek and Latin books, mathematics, art, literature, the sciences, philosophy, and an enormous history department. It was a happy hunting ground for professors, and for the more dedicated students, and we liked to think that it was in some sense the intellectual heart of the university.

It has to be said that our stock, though huge, was limited. We didn’t sell T-shirts, gifts, greeting cards, CDs, magazines, mugs, or stuffed toys, but only books. Although the store was in a prime retail location it never occurred to the owners to sell anything else. It certainly never occurred to them to sell absolutely everything else, and to get rid of the books. But the wheel of history has taken another turn, and the bookstore at our nearby university has taken exactly that step. The books are gone. They will now be ordered from and delivered by Amazon. So the store is no longer a bookstore but a delivery channel for those dreadful things called textbooks – educational fast food, and just as unhealthy.

Textbooks aside, you would think a university with a faculty of over 1,000 would need to have a flourishing general bookstore on campus or nearby. But the only independent bookstore close to the university shut down years ago. What happened to intellectual curiosity? Have even professors given up reading? Amazon is a convenient resource, I use it myself in the absence of a local bookstore. But it only works if you know exactly what you want. It is not a place where you can browse, read, and make discoveries, and the reviews are worse than useless.

So I couldn’t quite believe in the idea of a university bookstore with no books, and paid a visit just to convince myself that it was true. There were piles of T-shirts, baseball hats, backpacks, ear buds and all kinds of college branded merchandise, but indeed no books apart from half a dozen shelves of bestsellers and cut-price remainders at the back of the store. How many T-shirts can anyone use in a four-year college career? Many of mine are more than 20 years old, and they still work well.

This trend from learning to leisure wear has spread way beyond New York. I walked into a bookstore at the University of Iowa when I was teaching summer school there, and walked straight out because I thought it was a clothing store. The books, apparently, were hidden away where they couldn’t upset anybody.

A well-stocked bookshop, like a fine library, is slightly intimidating. It reminds us of all the things we don’t know. Knowledge on the internet is fragmented and invisible. If we don’t search for it, it doesn’t exist. The internet never confronts us with our own ignorance, which is why it is so popular, and so dangerous politically. Real books are solid, visible, and hard to ignore. Yet now even some university libraries are beginning to get rid of their books and replace them with screens for students to goggle or Google at. So this may another step towards the end of the 500-year year history of the printed book. It’s too bad. But you can always read your T-shirt.

Copyright: David Bouchier