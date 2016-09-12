David Bouchier: Uneasy Rider

It was 60 years ago that I bought my first motorcycle, and it felt like a liberation. For many years after that I rode a series of unsteady and unreliable machines all over Europe, and somehow survived. In the end I bowed to family pressure and common sense and bought a car. But my last motorcycle, a splendid and powerful machine called Triumph Trophy, lingered in my mind. Sometimes I imagined that it was still lurking in the back of the garage under a tarpaulin, and that I could bring it out for one last ride. Motorcycles have that effect on some people. The experience of riding one has often been compared to flying, and that’s not entirely wrong except that flying is safer.

So I was more than interested when our local cultural center on Long Island put on a show of vintage motorcycles. They may be a dangerous form of transportation, but these machines have a strange beauty. It was a nice little show. The majority of exhibits were inevitably the big, shiny Harley Davidsons that were being admired by a crowd of hairy bikers with impressive tattoos. But there was also my old Triumph Trophy, as good as new, along with some other models that I remembered all too well from when I was a teenager: a BSA, a Norton, and a selection of exotic Japanese, German and Italian machines.

You rarely see teenagers riding motorcycles these days. Their proprietors tend to be big, beefy men, middle aged or older, who can presumably afford the high cost of their machines and the insurance. They also need to own a car for winter. The riding season here, like the boating season, is short, and it is just ending. Nobody wants to get those handsome machines wet, or wear the ugly protective gear needed for winter riding. The big bikes will go into storage until next spring.

Sixty years ago in Europe motorcycles were all-season transport for commuting to work and vacations. In all my years on two wheels I never met a rider with tattoos, studs, chains, or body piercings. We were a dull lot in those days. My own riding gear consisted of a tweed jacket and corduroy pants, with the addition of a raincoat and a wool hat in bad weather. Safety helmets were not required, and I still have scars to prove it. Unfashionable as we were, we were also determined. We rode long distances summer and winter, pelted with rain, dirt and insects coming at us at 60 miles an hour, and thought little of it. Biking in those days was not so much a hobby as a fate.

I enjoyed our local motorcycle show. In spite of the sign saying “Do Not Touch,” I reached out to grasp the handlebar of the old Triumph, just for the memories. It was slightly disturbing to see bikes I once rode every day displayed under lights as historical objects. This makes me living history, I suppose. I can explain how dual carburetors used to work, and why a Greeves was a better machine for cross-country riding than a Matchless. But, as always with history, the difficulty is in finding anyone who wants to listen.

Copyright: David Bouchier