David Bouchier: In Praise of Idleness

Summers used to last forever. It’s a cliché, so it must be true. People of a certain age can actually remember those endless summers, which were abolished sometime in the early 1960s. Our modern summers are much shorter, and much busier. Labor Day seems to arrive almost immediately after Memorial Day, and most of us are exhausted by the time we get here.

It may be only a matter of perception, but perception is all we have. Time moves more slowly when we have nothing do. Now we always have something to do. We’ve lost the gift of idleness, if we ever had it. Americans, and many Europeans too, have re-invented summer as a kind of second job that we have to do in addition to our regular job. Whatever idle moments we might have enjoyed in the past are snatched away by the demands of long distance travel and outdoor activities, to say nothing of lawn care, incendiary barbecue parties, and daunting lists of “Summer Reading” promoted by the newspapers. Idleness is not an option, although at some level we imagine it is, or should be.

So it is interesting to revisit a provocative essay called “In Praise of Idleness” published in 1932 by the well-known British philosopher Bertrand Russell.

“I think there is far too much work done in the world,” he wrote, and gave two reasons. His main argument was that idleness tends to promote peace, whereas restless, anxious, competitive activity tends to promote war. This makes a lot of sense. Wars, after all, are hard work. A truly idle nation would be a peaceful nation.

Russell’s second argument was about the quality of life. He proposed that everybody (and he meant everybody, rich and poor) should work only about four hours a day. A huge bonus of leisure would be created and everyone would be free to follow his or her intellectual and creative interests, whatever they were. The result would be a much happier and more stimulating society, economically poorer but culturally much richer. Without the exhaustion caused by perpetual work, we would no longer need our passive and mindless entertainments, most commercial TV stations would go out of business, and we would all become smarter.

I have always admired Bertrand Russell. He himself was never idle, but was enormously active in philosophy, mathematics, and the peace movement. So I wish I could believe in his fantastic utopian idea. Idleness works very well for cats and teenagers, but many adults find it quite hard. You only have to consider the anxious restlessness of families on vacation torn away from all their usual routines, or the twenty-four hour program of activities on supposedly restful cruise ships, or the retirees who quickly find a new occupation. Some people can only slow down by speeding up. Their idea of taking it easy is an exhausting activity, like running or mountain climbing. Others have to use artificial aids like pills, or alcohol, or mind disciplines like Yoga or meditation, before they can relax and be still.

It seems alas that it is human nature to be always active no matter what the cost, and you can’t change human nature. The endless summer is over. It’s Labor Day. Back to work.

