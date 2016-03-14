David Bouchier: Time Out Of Mind

Yesterday a whole hour of sleep was snatched away from us by the arbitrary imposition of so-called "daylight saving time." Not only do we suffer this annual act of daylight robbery, but we waste half of Sunday trying and failing to reset all our digital timepieces, although in this age of atomic clocks they should reset themselves.

Daylight saving time is unsettling because it is so pointless. We can't save daylight, any more than we can save time. We might as well claim to make people live longer by starting newborn babies at ten years of age. Benjamin Franklin may have said that time is money, but even he didn’t believe in daylight saving time. In fact he composed a satire about it in 1784. The satire was revived and written into law during the First World War to save fuel by reducing the use of artificial light. Nobody seems to have suggested that simply going to bed earlier would have had the same effect.

Daylight saving time, which is humorously called “Summer Time” in England, is a source of enormous international confusion. Some obstinate foreign countries, as well as states like Arizona, ignore it entirely. Most of Western Europe changes its clocks two weeks later, and some nations indulge in double daylight saving time, putting their clocks forward two hours. You can imagine the trouble this causes for the people who write airline timetables, and for the unlucky travelers who try to make sense of them.Does anybody really know what time it is? Only cats, who follow an absolute timetable, demanding their meals at the same hour each day no matter what the clocks might say.

Time is such a slippery thing, and even more so after the latest confirmation of Einstein’s theory of relativity. Time can twist, wobble and turn back on itself, and it does! I could have told Einstein that.

We are already a nation of insomniacs, consuming billions of sleeping pills each year, and this neurotic fiddling with the clocks doesn’t help. On average, we sleep two hours less each night than our grandparents did. The vast majority of Americans get only six or seven hours of sleep, instead of the recommended eight or nine, which adds up to a whole night lost every week. Lack of sleep is blamed for everything from dismal job performance to rotten sex lives. A government report estimated that tired drivers cause a third of all fatal accidents, or ten thousand deaths a year. Researchers in Canada have proved what we all knew already: lack of sleep makes us more stupid. Every lost hour wipes one point off our IQ score. Two weeks of short nights can bring our IQ down to 85. If things go on like this we won't even have the intelligence to go to bed before the Late Show.

If the scientists are right, evolution is being thrown into reverse by this vast, cumulative sleep debt. Daylight saving time itself is a very good example of how insidiously our intelligence is beginning to fail. Any well-rested person can see that we don't need to save daylight. There's far too much daylight as it is. Longer nights would allow us all to enjoy a little more sleep without guilt, and wake up smarter. What we need is darkness saving time.

Copyright: David Bouchier