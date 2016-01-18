David Bouchier: Alien Post Office

If you go strolling in the Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook on Long Island you may be surprised by the sight of a large silver sphere, almost hidden in the long grass. The first time I saw it I imagined that the aliens really had landed at last. These visitors from outer space have populated our imaginations ever since H.G.Wells introduced us to the inhabitants of Mars and the moon more than a hundred years ago, and now they have come roaring and beeping back in the latest Star Wars movie. I am interested in aliens. I am one myself in a way, so I paused in my walk to wonder how I might communicate with them. If they were traditional cartoon aliens they would ask: “Take me to your leader.” But who might that be? The manager of the nature preserve? President Obama? Tom Cruise? If they were untraditional or comical aliens they might ask almost anything, like where did you get those shoes? Or can your species recite the value of ? to the 100th decimal? Or what makes you think you have a leader anyway?

But when I got close up to the five-foot silver sphere, which is surrounded by big rocks like a miniature Stonehenge I discovered that it was not a space ship but a very special mail box – a rather beautiful work of art by Spanish artist Alicia Framis, named Cartas Al Cielo or letters to the sky. The sphere has a slot, like a mailbox, and note cards and pencils are provided for visitors to write messages to “People who have no earthbound address.” This concern for the homeless pleased me at first, but perhaps it was not quite what the creator of the sculpture had intended. Astronauts on the International Space Station are definitely in the sky and have no earthbound address right now, but they don’t need any messages from us. However the word “Cielo” also apparently means heaven or paradise, so perhaps we being are being invited to write to those who have relocated beyond the orbit of the United States Post Office, or even e-mail.

There are too many people and cats in my life who have moved on, leaving no forwarding address. I would love to send them a message, although it’s hard to know what to say on a 5” x 7” card. In any case, such a modernistic, high tech object as this polished silver sphere seems to point us towards the future not the past. In the future our messages may find readers.

The inhabitants of the future have no earthbound address yet because they are not here yet. But they might profit from our words of wisdom, just as in the Renaissance the wisdom of ancient Greece and Rome helped to put Europe on the right track. I stood by the sphere for a while pondering, while people came and went, none of them leaving a message. What could I tell the future? Once upon a time we felt a heavy responsibility to those future generations. We called them our “posterity,” but now we just feel anxious and guilty about them.

But will they really need our advice, any more than the astronauts on the space station? Surely, in the future, everything will be better understood, better organized, and fully computerized? They will be superior beings, living in a virtual reality with all the knowledge and wisdom of the world at their fingertips. Surely they won’t make the dumb mistakes we made.

So I took a card, wrote “Good luck” on it, and popped it in the box.

