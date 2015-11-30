David Bouchier: Hard Choices

There is a curious myth that summer is the season when we should catch up on our reading. Every newspaper and magazine publishes lengthy summer reading lists, as if we are going to spend our few short months of light and warmth closeted indoors with a heap of books. Nothing could be further from the truth. Winter is the time for reading, the season of cold and darkness, arthritis and self-doubt. That is when book lists should come out, because only good books can save us from the winter blues. But what are good books? Obviously they are the kind of serious, intellectually challenging reading that we would never tackle in the summer.

I keep a list of all the books I am expecting, hoping and planning to read before my time runs out. I’ve been collecting these titles for twenty years or more and it’s clear that, even if I never add another book to the list, I will never reach the end of it or even the middle. My whole future is mortgaged to this massive, impossible, daunting reading list. It is a gigantic traffic jam of words, including not only new books but all the great classics that I have not quite got around to reading yet, meaning most of them. Boredom is obviously the last thing I need to worry about in my old age.

This is fine, or almost fine. But it does present an intimidating problem of choice. Which of all these books should I read next, and next after that, and so on? Here’s the part where it becomes embarrassing. Books can be divided into two categories: light and easy to read, or serious and hard to read. The easy ones are more fun. The hard ones are usually much more worthwhile, thought-provoking, and sometimes even life-changing. They use more complex language, abstract arguments, and controversial ideas. Hard books are good for your brain, and good for your self-esteem, but they are also hard work, and the reward is never guaranteed.

One solution is to read only the reviews, which are often better than the book itself and always shorter. They will tell you everything you need to know about a difficult book, at least enough for conversations at parties. I rather suspect that some people who enthuse over William Gaddis, James Joyce or David Foster Wallace have never actually read them. In fact there may be a whole class of difficult books that are never read at all, except by the unfortunate reviewers who at least are paid to do it.

But apart from cheating with the reviews, how can I motivate myself to face up to the hard books on my list and not waste the whole winter on light entertainment? I decided to take advice from an expert, the learned sixteenth century essayist Michel be Montaigne who, in a little over a thousand pages, has something clever to say about every human dilemma. I started with an essay of his called “How Difficulty Increases Desire,” but that proved to be about something else. Then, in another essay, I came upon the following advice: if you find it hard to understand a book, he says, set it aside and come back to it later. If that doesn’t work just pick up another book. Literature is long, but life is short, so don’t torture yourself. As usual Montaigne, that wise and ironic student of human nature, gives us the answer we want to hear.

