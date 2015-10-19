David Bouchier: Living In The Future

When I walked into the local hardware store on a lovely sunny day last week I found myself facing not only a grisly display of plastic witches, cobwebs and pumpkins, but an even more depressing heap of ice scrapers, anti-freeze and salt. The main aisle was half blocked by a snow blower, some snow shovels were lurking in the distance, and there was a special offer on driveway markers to help you find your way back to your own house when the snow is too deep for normal navigation. Global warming has made no impression on the hardware business.

It was a good example of how much we like to live in the future. Winter fashions appear in spring, Christmas catalogs start to arrive just after Labor Day, next year’s summer vacations are already being promoted and, by the way, have you had your flu shot yet? That’s coming too. It seems that most of us want to be almost anywhere else but now. We would much prefer to be in the near future, no more than three or four months away, when interesting and exciting things will happen.

Many of our neighbors couldn’t wait for Fall to happen. On the first day of October the leaf blowers came out, dozens of them, howling and shrieking from all points of the compass. There were scarcely any leaves to blow yet, so they blasted the dust, twigs, and scraps of stone, creating small hurricanes of dirt and clouds of exhaust pollution. The suburbs were once described as leafy and quiet, but there’s been no quiet since leaf blowers were invented, and no leaf can rest in peace.

This curious passion for leaf blowing without the leaves is yet another way of living in the future. The leaves are anticipated, like a holiday treat, because they give license to do some very noisy and public housekeeping. Raking the leaves was much harder, and silent, so nobody night notice our virtuous labors. Once the leaves are all blown into bags ready for the landfill, there will be Thanksgiving to look forward to. So we are pulled through the year by these eagerly expected high points, always looking ahead. Nothing comes as a surprise because we are in rehearsal for it weeks ahead. Even weddings are rehearsed, although not divorces. The whole stock market phenomenon is nothing but a gamble on happiness in the future as, of course, is gambling itself.

This may simply show that we are optimists at heart. We don’t much like living in the present, and we like to hope that the future will be better. But ever since the 1960s when Eastern philosophies began to be trendy in the west we have been hearing that the secret of contentment, and perhaps even of happiness, is not to think about the future or to dwell obsessively in the past but to live now, as life actually happens. The latest incarnation of this ancient wisdom is called “Mindfulness” or being present in the moment. It sounds easy, but it isn’t.

Mindfulness is a lovely idea. It appeals to me deeply, and I have scheduled half an hour to try being in the moment next Thursday. But the big problem is this: contemplation requires peace and quiet. No leaf blowers, no cell phones, no talk, just the calm, silent, present moment.

I’m afraid this thing will never catch on.