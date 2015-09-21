David Bouchier: Small World

We stopped in England for a few days, in a village where we used to live – just across the street from our former house, in fact. How strange it was to wake up in a place that was once so familiar. I could lie in bed and listen to the village coming to life in the morning. The clatter of the postman's bicycle against the brick wall, the thump of the morning papers through the door, the antique Austin car owned by the woman next door starting up, with a painful wheezing noise, the clang of milk bottles, two neighbors discussing the latest scandal in the Royal Family.

It's all very close and cozy. We know who got drunk last night, who feels smug this morning, who feels embarrassed, as they should. The life of the village is as familiar as the routines of our own home, because we had once been a part of it. It has grown bigger since then, and so have we. But as soon as we stepped into the street we were absorbed into the ongoing soap opera of village life. There was a space and a role for us, the couple who inexplicably went to live in America two decades ago, and who come back once or twice a year.

A village is not like a suburb. Suburbs are anonymous, with every family isolated in its own house. In the village, we are connected better than the Bluetooth could ever connect us, with the invisible microwaves of community. We live close together. There are no half-acre lawns as barriers. In the older parts of the village, people on the sidewalk pass right by the windows of the houses, and may peer in or tap on the window in a friendly way, if they want to make contact. Visitors drop in unannounced, a habit that can be very annoying.

An important part of village life is a complicated system of informal barter. People exchange fish, vegetables, car repairs, computer skills and just about anything. Friends are always delivering things, swapping things. "Joe gave us that brace of pheasants last week," they say, "So we'd better leave him some of this asparagus." Somehow, mysteriously, the economic equation is balanced out over a period of weeks and years.

There aren't many shopping opportunities, but we do have a small bookstore and a food market, plus four flourishing pubs and two restaurants. There's not much crime and only one village policeman, who is also a champion vegetable grower and who spends most of his time dealing with minor vandalism and arresting the most incorrigible drunk drivers after the pubs shut.

This makes the village sound like a bucolic utopia with modern conveniences, but it's not, of course. If you live there all the time, closeness can quickly turn into claustrophobia, and not all villagers are created equal. There is a very definite class system, and feuds and scandals that go back for years: the vicar who ran off with the butcher's wife, the complicated domestic arrangements of some local artists. All the old grudges and old loves are kept alive with equal care. As a visitor, I have to watch my words, because my gossip is out of date.

But, in this way, all villages everywhere are the same, from Mesopotamia to Massachusetts. That's why people leave, to go to the anonymous suburbs or the big city. That's why, sooner or later, we always come back.

