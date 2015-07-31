David Bouchier: A Step Up

Everything moves outdoors in summer, including music. We happen to be in a place where a lot of outdoor performances are going on this season. It's a common sight to see temporary stages being put up in parks or open spaces, ready for the next show. Typically the stages are pretty basic structures, made from scaffolding covered with boards, and about three feet high. From Carnegie Hall to the village square, every performer needs a stage.

The young musicians who perform here are mostly amateurs or semi-professionals who subscribe to the belief that real music began in the nineteen sixties. They don't have many instruments but they do have powerful amplifiers, and speakers so huge that they often dwarf the band members themselves. This tells us that the purpose of the stage is not to allow the band can be heard. They could be heard two miles away even if they were playing in a deep hole in the ground. It can't be that the audience wants to see them because, to put it politely, and with rare exceptions, they are not much to look at. It must be because that little step up, three feet above the ground, makes them feel good.

Everyone loves to be on stage. Kids absolutely adore it. Like grownups they will clamber on to anything that gives them a bit of extra height, and height is what it's all about, elevation, superiority. In any public event there are several possible arrangements of seating, some of which put the audience in the superior position and others that elevate the performers. In the theaters of the ancient world, the seats rose high above the performers who looked up towards the audience like a mice caught in the bird seed bin. Entertainers in those days were considered the lowest form of life. In Shakespeare's Globe, as in most modern theaters, people in the cheap area (the groundlings) are more or less on a level with the stage, while the wealthier members of the audience look down on the players. You can't have a much clearer metaphor than that. Then, finally and most seductively, there is the stage or podium that puts the performer clearly above the whole audience. This is the authoritarian listen-to-me-because-I-know-best arrangement, favored by old-fashioned teachers, radical preachers, and all politicians.

Well, all the world's a stage, as Shakespeare wrote, and all the men and women are merely players. How true it is. I have stood on a few stages, and plenty of lecture platforms, and I must confess that I am not immune to pleasure of elevation. It's not hard to understand. No psychoanalysis is necessary. As children, we were all controlled for years by persons taller than ourselves, so we spend the rest of our lives trying to compensate. Competition over height starts early with young boys. Tall men have a distinct advantage on the basketball court of life, and we build ludicrously high and ugly buildings presumably because they seem more powerful and important. Any lofty mountain presents a challenge. Every year several hundred otherwise sane people try to climb Mount Everest, for no particular reason except to turn around and come down again. Moses went up the mountain to get The Word, not down into the basement. Money experts speak of the commanding heights of the economy. In war, everyone wants to seize the commanding heights, so they can rain destruction on their enemies. But even the highest military position can be dominated by a fighter plane, or a drone. The ultimate masculine height dream is to put weapons out in space. Nobody could beat that, either militarily or psychologically.

Compared to these dangerous fantasies a little temporary stage is nothing. I can't begrudge the musicians their harmless three feet of elevation, or their few minutes of superiority. If I could play the electric guitar I'd probably be up there with them.

Copyright: David Bouchier