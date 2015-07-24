David Bouchier: Worth Preserving

There is something special about ancient places and things that are part of our history. The Roman Colosseum, the Alamo, or the Taj Mahal are like time capsules, which is why great efforts have been made to preserve what's left of our past. History is profitable, too. People will cross the world to see certain iconic places, which is why Machu Picchu and Venice are as crowded and busy as Times Square on a Saturday night.

Obviously we can't preserve everything. What we see now, above ground as it were, are the remains of our heritage. Most of the things that human beings ever built or made have vanished – fallen down, rotted away, built over, or destroyed by fire, floods and war. All we can do right now is to try to preserve the good stuff that has survived. We still have an astonishing number of historical sites, from the Stone Age onwards, enough to keep the most dedicated tourist busy for a lifetime.

This preservation of this heritage has become a minor industry. The UNESCO World Heritage List has over a thousand sites, including the whole historic center of Vienna and the ancient mines of Wallonia in Belgium, all deserving a place on your “must visit" list.

It is unfortunate that this careful program of preservation has to some extent been thrown into reverse by the wars in the Middle East. This is nothing new. We still remember the Huns, Goths, and Vandals who tore apart the Roman Empire. Wrecking old civilizations is a well-established tradition – an anti-tradition tradition if you like. The problem is that the wreckers are in danger of ruining the mass tourist industry.

World Heritage sites are far too spread out, and far too vulnerable. It's time to start moving our heritage to a secure location. It's a big job, but it will be worth it in the end. The French have shown the way with the Caves of Lascaux, a World Heritage site which has been recreated as a full scale model that can be moved from place to place, like an art exhibit. In principle, any historical site too big to move stone by stone could be recreated as a full-scale model, like the Venice resort in Las Vegas. Everything that exists can be copied: The Parthenon (although the Greeks might be willing to sell the real thing now), The Pyramids, Notre Dame Cathedral, and so on down the World Heritage list.

The sensible thing would be to bring all this reconstructed history together in one central location where there is plenty of space – say in the middle of Kansas. In this way a lifetime of cultural tourism could be accomplished in a single visit, with a gigantic saving in fuel, pollution, and aggravation.

As for the original buildings and monuments – well, every computer user knows that once you have made a copy you don't have to worry so much about losing the original. In any case most of these monuments are in poor condition and being rapidly worn out by millions of tourists. In London, for example, Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament are both in danger of falling down. Think how nice they would look, all fresh and bright, in the Kansas sunshine. Tourists of the future will learn to love fake historical monuments with proper bathrooms nearby, rather than real monuments in remote, unsanitary and unsafe locations. As for the real ones we will be sad to see them go, but what we lose in authenticity we will gain in security. It seems small price to pay.

