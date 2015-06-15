The Idea Of The South

When we say "The South we usually mean the group of red states below the Mason-Dixon Line that share a particular history and culture. In Europe "The South" is also a term that carries more than its simple geographical meaning.In the European imagination "The South" is a fantasy land, rather like California, or Florida, or Hawaii in the American imagination, a place where you can escape and enjoy the good life.In the Northeastern United States we get a tantalizing hint of The South every summer when the temperature rises and the pools are opened. But it doesn't last long, and it doesn't bring with it the whole landscape and lifestyle that make up the year-round southern dream. Even as we stand sweating at the barbecue, we know what's coming next.

The gravitational pull of the South is familiar to anyone who grew up in a gray, chilly northern climate. When I was a kid it was a ritual for our family to travel sixty miles to the south coast of England for our summer vacation, because the rain was a couple of degrees warmer there.Millions of optimists join the annual southward trek, some only as far as the south shore of Long Island, but others adventuring all the way to Costa Rica, or Greece, or Morocco, or the South of France. In a couple of weeks almost the whole population of Northern Europe, and quite a few Americans too, will be on the move, all in the same direction.

The South is romantic territory. Think of the music, the poetry, the love stories, and the sun-drenched movies that are set in the south. Picasso and Matisse were drawn by the southern light, composers like Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky offered lyrical tributes to Spain and Italy, Shakespeare put his doomed young lovers in Verona, not London, and of course just about every celebrity in the past two centuries has taken up residence in the south at one time or another. Right now you might encounter Angelina Jolie, Mr. Brad Pitt, or Johnny Depp for example. Even I have heard of them. The southern scenery is so familiar that we feel we have been there even if we haven't: the cypresses and palms, lovely stone houses, the blue ocean and exotic flowers, the animated outdoor cafes and festivals. It's all there, and it's all real.

Yet the romance of "South" goes only so far. Once we pass the Tropic of Cancer we arrive in the equatorial zone that contains some of the most turbulent and violent places in the world. Here the southward migration goes into reverse. Everyone who can is doing their best to move north in search of security and freedom, but that's another story.

The regular inhabitants of The South see its golden reputation mainly as a way of attracting tourists, and just get on with their ordinary lives as if they were living in Kansas. But northerners can't get enough of it, at leastfor a short time. They arrive at the beginning of summer full of joyful anticipation. But within a few days they begin complaining about the heat, the biting bugs, the prices, the food, and the fact that nothing happens quickly enough. Then they go home to tell their friends and neighbors what a splendid time they had down there, in The South. That's the nature of paradise, I suppose. It's a wonderful place to visit, but only the most decadent and self-indulgent people would want to actually live here.

Copyright: David Bouchier