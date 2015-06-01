The Discovery Of France

Our family legend (and I stress the word "legend) claims that my father's great-great grandfather fled from France to England in 1804, when Napoleon proclaimed himself Emperor. So we have always had a this slender, romantic connection, and for me France has always been a kind of second home, a place to escape to, at least in my imagination.

But France was a foreign country, as my mother constantly reminded me, and you can't trust foreigners, even or especially if you are distantly related to them. So I was a teenager before I had a chance to cross the invisible boundary that divided "our" nation from "their" nation. These days foreign tourism is so common and so easy that people think nothing of it. The vast majority of tourists put their faith in the huge travel industry, which reaches into the remotest corners of the earth. A well-organized tour eliminates problems of security and language, where to go and what to do. The interface between tourists and their foreign surroundings is as smooth as the operators can make it and, at its best, is very much like watching a travel movie.

But in 1957, when I had my first view of France, tourism was more of a do-it-yourself activity. I had an old and unreliable motor cycle that I rode down to Dover, the port of departure for France. There were no drive-on ferries so my machine was hoisted on a crane and dumped unceremoniously into the hold of the ship. When we landed in France the bike was lifted out, and I rode into the devastation that was Calais a dozen years after the end of the war. Fortunately I had grown up in London, so urban devastation was nothing new to me. It was raining hard as I took the narrow, slippery road towards Paris, delighted by the unfamiliar French cars that passed and the delinquent thrill that came from driving on the wrong side of the road.

In the cathedral town of Rouen (which no English speaking person can pronounce properly) I decided to stop for the night and get some food, which was easier said than done. But in a side street I found a small restaurant with a brown-painted facade and dirty net curtains covering the windows. Ever since that dark wet evening I have favored French restaurants with brown painted facades and net curtains. Fortunately there are plenty of them.

Leaning my motor cycle against the wall I entered the steamy interior, and stood there dripping like the proverbial drowned rat, my spectacles completely misted up. Madame the proprietress took me in hand and sat me down and started to serve food. I had worried about ordering in my rudimentary French, but no ordering was necessary. The menu of the evening was the menu, and it started with the most delicious leek and potato soup I have ever tasted, followed by a rich stew with beans that I later learned was called Cassoulet. For a boy who had grown up in the dreary suburbs of London in an era of food rationing this was already enough adventure to last a lifetime. I have never asked for anything more. To this day, when I think about escape I think first of France, and then of leek and potato soup.