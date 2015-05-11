Adventures In Fiction

You might imagine that, out here in the leafy suburbs of Long Island, I have a quiet, stress-free life with nothing to worry about except squirrels on the bird feeder and the occasional leaking faucet. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every day brings a new drama, a new cliffhanger, and more often several of them, so I live in a state of constant anxiety.

Literature is the problem. In the world of fiction everything is in constant turmoil. I have a lifetime addiction to reading, and over the years I have got into the habit of reading several novels at once, so I always have a bunch of books half-read at the same time, and jump from one to another as and when I feel inclined.

The thing about fiction is that, unlike real life, it creates a continuous sense of crisis. One day last week, when I was feeling a bit stressed, I decided to review what was happening in the six books I was reading at the time. Could it be that they were making me anxious?

Captain Aubrey, the hero of Patrick O'Brian's magnificent Napoleonic wars series, was in a terrible situation. His ship, the Ariel, having drifted off course due to a broken chronometer, was embayed off the ironbound coast of Northern France and about to be driven on to the rocks.

Catherine Sloper, the dull heroine of Henry James's Washington Square, was poised to enter a catastrophic engagement with the devious fortune hunter Mr. Townsend against the fierce opposition of her father.

Commissaire Maigret, the stolid center of dozens of crime novels by Simenon, was out of his usual Parisian element, isolated on an island in the south of France, and contemplating making an arrest that would be a terrible mistake.

Digby, the anti-hero of a book by Daniel Klein called Nothing Serious, had just accepted a job as editor of a journal of philosophy, while knowing very well that he understands nothing about philosophy.

In an unusual tragicomic tale by Gustave Flaubert, the two main characters Bouvard and Pécuchet, who have wasted their lives trying to learn about one science after another and always failed, have just decided to try their hand at medical science. The consequences scarcely bear thinking about.

And at the same time the cartoonist Max Glickman, the protagonist of Howard Jacobson's novel Kalooki Nights, was about to hear from his brother Manny the one dreadful thing that he really, really did not want to hear about their family.

You can understand why I felt stressed out at this point. There was just so much to worry about, and perhaps I was reading one book too many. The main characters in all six novels were on the edge of disaster, and part of the novelist's art is to keep them there as long as possible. Henry James can do it for hundreds of pages.

The other part of the fiction writer's art, and one that I admire very much, is to make the reader care about characters who don't exist, and in some cases could never exist. Well, I do care about them, and with these turbulent companions there is never a dull moment. Reading is all very well, but sometimes we need a little taste of real life, just to relax.

