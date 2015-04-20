Perilous Planet

Wednesday will be Earth Day. So what should we do? Back in the 1970s, when Earth Day began, the answer was fairly simple: plant a tree, raise consciousness, promote cleaner air and water. It was a ritual of purification and celebration, a feel good day.

Now it's more complicated. Global warming is a mega problem. A few hybrids and windmills won't solve it, let alone devious evasions like carbon credits. We need to change completely how we live – no more long distance flying, no more pointless short car trips, no more thermostats set to our perfect comfort zone three hundred and sixty five days a year. The penalty for failing to change these habits, so we're told, will be a new and more comprehensive version of Noah's flood, with the low-lying East coast one of the first places to go under.

This is definitely something worth worrying about. But the habits of a lifetime don't change so easily. As the water rises I guarantee that we'll see the first amphibious SUV's splashing down the street towards the Mall, gulping gas at fifty dollars a gallon.

Global warming must take its place in the hierarchy of human anxieties and, given a choice of problems, we will always prefer the ones that cause the least personal inconvenience. So why worry about global warming when the cosmos itself is such a dangerous place? Here we are, zipping through infinite space on a ball of dirt so small that even the most intelligent aliens have never noticed it. Killer comets and asteroids are coming at us like paint balls from all directions, at about twenty-six thousand miles an hour. We are threatened by giant cosmic clouds of poison dust, and black holes that could gobble up the earth faster than Washington gobbles up our tax dollars.

All this is rather disturbing, but at least it puts the anxiety about global warming in proper perspective, somewhere between cholesterol and the Islamic State. There's nothing to be done about vast cosmic threats like exploding galaxies, so we can worry about them, as it were, free of charge. There's no need to upset the way we live.

But global warming and climate change are closer to home. They seem to demand action, and I thought a solution might be in sight when the drought-stricken state of California announced plans to build giant desalination plants to draw unlimited water from the ocean. As the sea level threatens to rise Californians will suck up zillions of gallons to water their green lawns, fill their swimming pools, irrigate their vineyards, make their ice cubes, fill their plastic bottles, and wash their lovely hair. The sea level will stay more or less where it is, and the globe can go on warming without causing anyone the slightest inconvenience. Problem solved!

But alas I'm told it won't work quite like that. Even Californians can't consume the whole ocean. A general migration to high ground in Alaska would be more practical. That leaves us exactly where we were when the environmental movement started almost fifty years ago: thinking globally, and doing small things locally. It's not exactly a rousing slogan, but it's probably all that most of us individually can do on Earth day: plant a tree, or maybe some rice, buy a recyclable shopping bag, get the old bicycle out - just do what we can.

Copyright: David Bouchier