The Real Working Class

I always enjoy watching other people at work, especially if they know what they are doing and I don't, which is often the case. There is something fascinating about the interior mechanism of a dishwasher or the mysterious web of wires inside an electrical fuse box. We depend on these devices, and we ought to understand them, but usually we have to call in a technician of some kind when things go wrong. Competent technicians are hard to find and expensive to hire. We are overloaded with computer geniuses and brain surgeons, but there are not enough people who can reliably fix a leaky toilet or a broken garage door. They are simply not being trained.

The reason they are not being trained is that slippery thing called status. Status is entirely a matter of what other people think of us, and nothing at all to do with our actual skills or qualities. In our upside-down system, many essential jobs that might involve the worker wearing an overall and getting his or her hands dirty are low status, while totally non-essential jobs that involve nothing more than wearing a suit and tapping a keyboard are high status. So, naturally enough, young people fix their sights on white collar work and the so-called professions, and despise vocational training that might teach them something useful. Not everybody can be in Wall Street or Silicon Valley although everybody seems to be trying.

The real skilled workers of the world deserve to be better recognized and valued. Which of us would want to be working on a downed power line on a freezing night, or driving a 5 a.m. commuter train to Penn Station, or cooking in a busy restaurant kitchen for eight or ten hours a day? Which workers could we most easily do without: plumbers or telephone salesmen? The answer is obvious, and has been ever since a French thinker called Saint-Simon spelled it out early in the nineteenth century. His radical theory that everyone should do useful and productive work went the way of all such uncomfortable theories, but it may be time to bring it back.

One thing that might restore some sanity to our job hierarchy is a revival of the old apprenticeship system. This allowed young people to begin work at the most basic tasks and rise step by step, according to their skills, perhaps to a very high level. Michelangelo and Rembrandt started out as boy apprentices, mixing paint. But then they improved.

What got in the way of the apprenticeship system was the paper credentials system. A young person must gain the right degree, and often an MA or MBA or PhD or MD or LLD to move on to the next level, which is a huge investment in every sense. It's not an apprenticeship, it's an obstacle course. All the useful learning comes later.

What is considered an important or prestigious job changes over time. Entertainers were once despised, but now they are celebrities, and virtually gods. In medieval times bankers were considered not much better than robbers, and surgeons also worked as barbers, and sometimes as butchers. Politicians and lawyers were denounced as scoundrels from Aristotle to Mark Twain.

Thank goodness time has corrected those unfortunate mistakes. But still we need to give a lot more credit to the real workers of the world.

