How Am I Doing?

The plumber came to our house the other day to do a small repair, and almost as soon as he got back in his truck I received an e-mail from the company asking us to rate our satisfaction with his promptness, his work, and his attitude (but not, I noticed, the bill). The house was not knee deep in water, and what more can you ask of a plumber? I gave him an A.

But these things make me uneasy. More and more purchases these days come with a questionnaire, on paper or by e-mail, asking: How did you like our product or our service? This seems harmless enough on the face of it, and may even be a good thing. Anonymous feedback is easier than a personal confrontation, and may produce more and better answers. But the appetite for customer evaluations seems to be growing out of control, so we are filling in little questionnaires all the time. Some of them are not so little. I got one from a computer company that was more like an interrogation by the CIA and demanded a whole lot of personal information as well as true confessions about my experience with the product. Fortunately it was one of those questionnaires with a box at the bottom for comments. After having spent two days on the customer helpline with the experts in Bombay before I could get the product to work, I had plenty to say in the comments box.

If you buy a book or stay in a hotel you will probably be asked for a review. In restaurants it happens twice: once in person when your waitperson demands "How is everything?" before you have swallowed the first mouthful, and a second time on the internet before you have even digested the meal. Doctors and auto repair shops are anonymously reviewed on Angie's list or Yelp. Contractors, stores, real estate agents, handymen, and even boarding kennels suffer the same fate. College students can rate their professors, and see their own ratings too, which is the end of all honesty in that relationship. Now I hear that Uber taxis allow drivers to rate their passengers, as well as the other way around. Think of that next time you take a cab, and behave yourself.

Are we overdoing it? Along with the thefts of private data from the internet, the CCTV cameras everywhere, and all these mutual evaluations, we are turning into a nation of people who spy and are spied upon.

There's no kind of oversight in most cases – anybody can say anything about any place, person or product. So what are these evaluations really worth? We've all had the experience of (for example) visiting a hotel described on some travel web site in ecstatic terms, and discovering that it is just one step up from the black hole of Calcutta.

Also I have noticed that those who least want our feedback somehow forget to ask for it - airlines, emergency rooms, DMV offices, the IRS, prisons. They never ask "did you enjoy your experience with us." It's almost as if they don't want to know.

We do care about your opinion at WSHU. Please rate this essay, from one to five stars, add your comments, and send them to us. I guarantee that your response will receive the most careful consideration.

Copyright: David Bouchier