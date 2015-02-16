On President's Day we naturally think about George Washington - soldier, statesman, first President, and patriotic icon. In the days when history was taught in schools, every child knew the story of George Washington and the cherry tree. Young George, running amok with a chainsaw, lopped off one of his father's favorite trees. When accused of the crime, the boy is supposed to have said: "Father, I cannot tell a lie," and confessed.

The story may even be true. George Washington was a very exceptional human being. But consider that phrase, "I cannot tell a lie." It sounds so strange to us now. If this story is still told to kids at school it must make their eyes pop out. There's always one difficult kid at the back of the class who will ask the obvious question, if he or she has been diligently reading the newspapers: What about the big banks? What about all those fake drug supplements being sold by famous high street stores? What about all the social security cheats, and the tax cheats? What about Wall Street? What about all those sex scandals? What about all those scams and tricks on the internet and on the phone?

Perhaps obnoxious kids like that don't exist any more. The Emperor's clothes are so transparent that it seems scarcely worth commenting on them. We are perfectly happy with all the lies and we have learned to live with them, and even enjoy them as a kind of entertainment. Airline employees look us straight in the eye and tell us that the plane will be here in half an hour, when they know and we know that it is grounded in Calcutta for the foreseeable future. Doctors say, "You're doing very well for your age," although usually they avoid eye contact when they say it - something to do with the Hippocratic oath I suppose. Every year we see tens of thousands of advertisements, virtually all lies, and every four years we have an election. Also we have settled down to a routine of what seems to be perpetual war, and as Winston Churchill famously remarked, truth is always the first casualty in war.

Thanks to a healthy tradition of investigative journalism in this country, the most blatant political lies are exposed quickly, although the word "lie" is rarely used. If young George Washington had denied cutting down the tree it would be called a "mis-statement," or perhaps "an incorrect interpretation of the facts."

Lie and liar are compact and expressive words. They mean exactly what they mean. Members of the British parliament are forbidden to use them, although they must surely be needed on many occasions. Politicians are reduced to silly locutions like "terminological inexactitude" or "economical with the truth" that just do not have the same stinging impact.

If things go on like this we will begin to lose faith in everything and everyone: our lawyers, our doctors, our TV anchormen, our unrepeatable President's Day discounts, the Valentine cards we got last week and, heaven help us, even our politicians. But do we really want a truth teller? The idea of a George Washington in the White House, telling us all the things we don't want to hear, is a nightmare. What we need and will no doubt elect in 2016 is a kind of dissimulator in chief who will tell us what we do want to hear. There should be no shortage of highly qualified candidates.

