Darkness at Dawn

Two hundred years ago the essayist Leigh Hunt wrote a piece that was destined to become famous, called "On Getting Up on Cold Mornings," about the extreme difficulty of persuading oneself to get out of bed in winter. This appealed strongly to about half the population. Then as now the world was divided into Morning People and Night People. Morning People are energetic, immature and rash. They get up in what is more or less the middle of the night and rush cheerfully off to work in the freezing dawn. Night People are more mature, more thoughtful, and less impulsive. They may be a little depressed and snappish on cold mornings, and need an extra hour of daylight at 7 a.m. as much as they need a meteor strike. But then they brighten up gradually through the day, reaching a state of maximum energy and cheerfulness towards midnight. In other words, Night People are perfectly reasonable and sensible in every way.

You can see the contrast between morning and night people dramatized every morning on the commuter trains. Half the passengers are reading and chatting and gazing brightly out at the bleak landscape. The other half are slumped in their seats like extras from The Night of the Living Dead, eyes glazed or completely closed, clutching paper cups of cold black coffee. There is no point in these Night People going to work at all until after lunch. Economists complain about the dismal rate of productivity, but a little creative re-scheduling of Morning and Night People would bring the economy roaring back to life, abolish traffic jams, and bankrupt the sleeping pill industry.

It's a law of nature that Morning People must always marry Night People, and vice versa. This explains the residual figure of twelve per cent who never marry, because they can't find the wrong partner, and also why the average duration of marriage is now down to eight years. Morning People hide their perverse orientation before they get married. It is one of those many awful truths that emerges only after the wedding papers have been signed, like a taste for porridge or a partiality for cats. After all, if you tell such nasty secrets before the marriage contract is nailed down, you will certainly stay single all your life. Fifty six per cent of Americans claim to be Morning People, but they're probably lying. Sleep is seen as a kind of moral failure, especially in New York – the city that not only never sleeps but never gets a chance to sleep.

Early school and work hours favor morning people. On the rare occasions when I am out and about in the bleak dawn I am always amazed at the number of people who are rushing around, driving, eating, listening to Morning Edition, and doing things that could just as easily be done hours later. It's still dark for goodness sake, and darkness is a deep biological signal for us to stay where we are, in bed.

Night People are the real victims in this morning-oriented society. We don't need any more puritanical abuse, or false claims of moral superiority. Above all, we don't need any more alarm clocks, especially not those that have the oxymoronic "humane wake-up system" or that play jolly little tunes, like "It's a bright, bright sunshiny day" and "Oh What a beautiful morning" - because it never is.