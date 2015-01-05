The Future Lies Ahead

I like this turning point of the year when I can hang up a fresh calendar and begin a new diary. It's not a diary, strictly speaking, because it records the future not the past. Some people call them Appointment Books or Agenda Books, but I have very few appointments and no agenda at all. Whatever it is this little book serves some of the functions of a diary, so that's what I call it. For reasons not yet diagnosed by a competent psychiatrist I keep all my old diaries. So if memory tells me that nothing much happened in 2014 I can flip through the pages for that year and see that my life was positively crowded with activities – haircuts and handymen, yard sales and parties and car repair – never a dull moment in 2014. As the years pass there seem to be fewer parties and more medical visits, but this must be an illusion.

These records go back for decades, so anyone were to ask me (which no one ever has): "What were you doing in 1985?" I could state with confidence that thirty years ago I was writing a rather boring book, that our orange cat made friends with a black cat in the neighborhood, and that we toured some gardens in England and Scotland. The diary also recorded that the book failed to sell, the cat friendship didn't last, and it rained throughout our garden tour. What else do I need to know about 1985?

I wouldn't dare to trust these historic flashbacks to the fragile memory of a computer or a smart phone. My new one hundred per-cent paper battery-free diary for 2015 is a blank book. The pages are so empty after the crowded weeks of 2014 that anything seems possible in the New Year. But we are already five days into 2015, and I have to think about the future.

Ever since the 1960s when Eastern philosophies began to be trendy in the west we have been hearing that the secret of contentment, and perhaps even of happiness, is NOT to think about the future or to dwell obsessively in the past but to live now, as life actually happens. The latest incarnation of this ancient wisdom is the fad for "Mindfulness" or being present in the moment. But all the evidence shows that most of us prefer to be present almost anywhere else, particularly in the future. The idea of not having plans is quite disturbing, like taking a flight to an unknown destination.

A new diary or a blank calendar is the antidote to Mindfulness. It's like a Pandora's Box in reverse. It starts out empty and a little troubling, but as time goes by it becomes full and reassuring, and takes over your life even before it happens. The plans and appointments and commitments multiply until they are scattered across every page.

Never mind the moment, that's the way we furnish the future. The delightful thing about it is that the dates we write down don't seem real, and they aren't real. Some will be erased, some will actually happen as planned, and many new and unforeseen things will be added. So my diary is not really in control of my future, it only seems that way. Twelve months from now, if spared by time, I'll be busy filling up the imaginary days of my life for 2016.

Copyright: David Bouchier