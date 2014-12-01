Not The Life And Soul Of The Party

It's the first day of December, Thanksgiving is behind us, and we are entering the party season. The liquor stores are fully stocked, and State Police officers are sharpening their pencils ready for a bumper crop of DWIs. Here comes the once-a-year excuse to let your hair down (if you still have any) and travel back to the days when a party was something to remember, something that the ancient Romans would have recognized as a party – the kind that ended with a large number of casualties and sometimes destroyed entire buildings. Unfortunately, unless you are still at college most parties are not like that these days.

My generation has aged out of the party culture. The very best age for parties is between two and six, when everyone can play silly games without inhibition, eat without restraint, and throw up without embarrassment. Teenagers can have pretty good parties too, because they're not yet encumbered by marriage, employment, delicate stomachs, or common sense. But grownups just don't know how to party any more.

Our suburban parties, primly restricted by convention to three or four hours, have a powerful inhibition built into them. We have to find a way of getting to (and more to the point from) the event in one piece and without being arrested. This usually means driving for miles in the dark, through mazes of apparently identical streets, and nothing dampens the party spirit more than a bunch of designated drivers, lurking in the kitchen like the ghosts of Christmas yet to come, and sipping bottled water with an air of martyrdom.

Some parties are doomed to failure from the moment the invitations go out: office parties, for example. Do we really want to see these people for two or three more hours? Just how much fun is it to see the boss wear a paper hat? Any employee who gets drunk, or even slightly cheerful, will be marked down for ever. And since Political Correctness rules, even the most innocent flirtation may bring an instant lawsuit, dismissal, penury, divorce, and homelessness. It's hard to have a good time under these conditions.

Neighborhood parties are almost as risky as office parties. It's a nice idea to create some community spirit between strangers, and it can be interesting and sometimes alarming to meet one's neighbors. But the neighborhood party has a way of deteriorating into a series of angry discussions about whose teenager whacked whose mailbox at Halloween, whose toxic tree spray drifted over whose ecologically pure garden, and who will take responsibility for various loose dogs, derelict cars, and industrial-strength stereos.

Family parties are the ultimate test of seasonal goodwill. They come right at ground zero, Dec. 25, when you are already partied out. Family parties, at least in my experience, follow a predictable trajectory, which begins with some ghastly traditional drink, like Eggnog, and continues with inexpressibly tedious games of cards, Monopoly, Scrabble, dominoes, family stories, and the dreaded videos. Cousin Albert from Alberta invariably gets drunk, and tells his two jokes - the one about the Vikings and the one about the Panda who goes into a bar. The only consolation is that television always wins in the end.

The best parties, as we all know, are those to which we were never invited, and by the time we reach a certain age we know that we never will or indeed should be invited to those particular events. Let us pause for a moment and reflect that this may be one of the greatest blessings of this festive season.

Copyright: David Bouchier