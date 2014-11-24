Happy Turkey

We are taught to believe that Thanksgiving celebrates the first harvest gathered by the Pilgrims in the autumn of 1621. The story goes that they feasted for three days on turkeys and fruit given to them by the Indians. This doesn't sound very plausible to me. The Pilgrims, after all, were British, and the British only eat turkey at Christmas.

But historical uncertainties aside, Thanksgiving feels right just because we have so much to be thankful for, more than our ancestors ever did. We should be thankful for our incredibly safe and comfortable lives compared to nine out of ten people on the planet - thankful we're not in Iraq or Afghanistan, or Somalia, or just about anywhere else really.

This spirit of thankfulness is symbolized by the unlucky turkey. Everyone loves the nostalgic Norman Rockwell picture of a family at Thanksgiving dinner. At the head of the table stand grandpa and grandma, smiling. She is in the act of setting down a platter, with a dead turkey the size of a small dinosaur. Along both sides of the table sit the various members of the family - sons and daughters, grandchildren, aunts and uncles and cousins, all smiling and talking. No doubt about it, this family has been brought together, and they are enjoying every minute of it.

The Norman Rockwell image was created as a magazine cover in 1943. Not many families are like that now, and perhaps no families were ever like that even in some mythical house on the prairie. But still the family is our tribe and shelter of last resort, when all other loyalties fail. When your team loses, your candidate is voted out, and your cat fails to get a prize in the cat show, there's always the family. Disgraced, incompetent, or criminal politicians and CEOs invariably cover their departure by saying, without much enthusiasm, that they plan to spend more time with their families. You would have to have a heart of stone not to feel sorry for those families. Young people who can't keep a job or pay the rent come back to their families. Soldiers return from war to their families. At Thanksgiving families gather from great distances, even if it means braving the purgatory of the airports or spending half a day in traffic at the George Washington Bridge.

The core family – what we amateur sociologists call the nuclear family - of husband, wife and children, tends to be very isolated. Typically they live in a suburban house separated from other houses and families, and travel sequestered in an SUV, which is a kind of family pod or mobile suburban house. In this sense families are more alone together than they have ever been.

But the wider family is another matter. The grandparents, exes and double exes, aunts and uncles and cousins are scattered to the farthest shores of the continent, and perhaps all around the world. This extended or exploded family needs something to draw it together, something irresistible and almost mystical, like a turkey.

That is the heart of the matter. If I have understood the culture correctly the turkey works like Stonehenge for Druids, or the Grail for people who like Grails, or the Lorelei of the Rhine, or the Sirens of Greek mythology. It calls from a distance.

Thanksgiving is a stressful time for families, but most of them face it bravely every year. It's a tribute to the continuing strength of family ties, and the awesome magnetic power of the turkey.

