A Warm Welcome

Hospitality – what a wonderful warm, evocative word that is. One of the most basic obligations of a civilized society is to provide hospitality to strangers. The only problem is that most of those who arrive at this time of year are not strangers. In spite of the growth of the hotel industry many folks still feel obliged to provide free accommodation for their nearest and dearest, ignoring local ordinances about overcrowding, as well as violating the Constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment.

Some guests are always welcome. Your own grown children will arrive, of course. In fact they've probably never gone away. And everyone is happy to see dear friends, beloved parents, and wealthy but aged relatives in delicate health. But these desirable visitors are as rare as a hot weekend in January. Thanksgiving and The Holidays bring an invasion of half-remembered children, aunts, uncles, cousins, and miscellaneous fragments of reconstituted families. For those of us who aren't innkeepers by nature, these are stressful times.

Once your less welcome guests have arrived and settled in, there's not much you can do about it. But you can plan for the future, and guarantee that they will never come back. I call this technique "Measured Hospitality," and it begins with the decision about where, how and whether your houseguests will sleep during their stay.

Favored guests will naturally get the best bedroom, with bathroom. Below this comes the spare bedroom, full of junk, hamsters in (and sometimes out) of cages, home wine making experiments, and unidentifiable smells. Uncle Ted can sleep on an inflatable mattress in the den, his head under the TV and his feet under the desk. Even less favored guests may be banished to the almost-finished basement, where they can share the dramatic night lives of the household cats. The least welcome of all get the convertible couch in the living room, halfway between the bathroom and the refrigerator.

The convertible couch is a wonderful device for discouraging return visits. These torture machines have been perfected over the years by a special team of insomniac puritanical sadists. All convertibles feature the same quarter inch thick mattress filled with Jello, sharp protruding springs, and the patented collapsing middle. As they roll helplessly together, couples accustomed to a proper bed are forced into an unwelcome intimacy, like two cats fighting to sleep in the same small cardboard box. Whatever they try they won't sleep, and they will remember the experience for years.

Most laundry closets will provide antique sheets with the texture of sandpaper, pillows stuffed with dried broccoli stalks, and thin repulsive towels stolen from a French hotel in 1956. All these must be deployed ruthlessly. The longer the distance to the bathroom the better, and if the journey must made in utter darkness with many invisible obstacles, some of them alive, the chances are that your guests will lie awake all night, not daring to make the trip. As they settle down to their sleepless vigil, reassure them with the words, "Don't mind us, we always get up at five, you get up just whenever you like." Having said this the host and hostess should tiptoe out of the house, and enjoy a good night's sleep at the nearest motel.

These techniques are nothing new. They were probably used by the ancient Romans when the barbarians came to stay, But bear them in mind if you happen to be a house guest yourself this Holiday season. They will allow you to judge precisely the warmth of your welcome.

Copyright: David Bouchier