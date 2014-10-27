Reflections of a Recovering Runner

Yesterday our quiet neighborhood was enlivened by the appearance of hundreds of runners, taking part in a ten kilometer run to raise money for charity. I was able to watch the scene with great benevolence and without nostalgia because my running days are long past.

I caught running in 1977 during a year I spent at the University of California in Santa Cruz. It was drifting in the warm air like a virus, and my resistance was low. After many happy decades of avoiding all forms of artificial exercise I started to run, or at least to jog.

In my own defense I must say that the temptations were almost irresistible. The university track was on a hillside with a view of the Pacific. The setting was beautiful, as were the lightly clad young ladies who shared the track, the weather was perfect, and the general atmosphere of aggressive healthiness was almost infectious. Grains and yogurt were openly eaten around the campus, and lighting a cigarette would have been seen as tantamount to a poison gas attack.

One day I was persuaded to put on some shorts and old tennis shoes and venture out on to the track, where I puffed and gasped my way around a couple of circuits before collapsing to the ground, pretending to have a heart attack. But California didn’t let me off that easily. Next day I was out on the track again, and managed an extra circuit, then another day and another circuit. I was hooked

Back home on Long Island I found a nice three mile circuit in a nearby state park, and even bought a pair of proper running shoes. Then I was out every day, rain or shine, and it was usually rain, or snow, or ice. Every couple of weeks in the season I would take part in a five or ten kilometer race ironically called a "Fun Run" and usually finished at the back of the pack where all the most interesting people were.

In the seventies and eighties running was promoted not simply as a healthy habit but as a road to enlightenment. Perhaps it worked that way for some, but all I could ever think of during my runs was the incomparable pleasure of reaching the end and collapsing on to the couch.

After fifteen years of daily self-mortification, the damage began to pile up. One after another my knees started to creak and seize up, and I had terrible back problems. One day a friendly chiropractor did me a great service. "Stop running," he said. "It’s ruining your back." I stopped, and was cured, and never saw the chiropractor again.

So it was quite inspiring to see the next generation or several generations of amateur athletes, running, jogging or limping through our neighborhood yesterday. I can’t honestly say that I wanted to be out there with them because I know what they were going through, but I honor their dedication, just as I honor everyone whose sacrifice raises money for a good cause. The ice bucket challenge is another example. I leave it to the psychologists to figure out why we give more freely if somebody else feels the pain, but it must be something to do with guilt, and guilt is the proverbial gift that keeps on giving.

