Escaping from History

The daily dose of bad news has been so overwhelming lately that this one fragment of good news almost passed me by. But I was tremendously encouraged to read the story about high school students, teachers and parents in Colorado who launched a mass protest against curriculum changes that would, in effect, have sanitized the teaching of history. If there is anything worse than not teaching history at all it is teaching fake history, a comforting, patriotic fairy tale with no social protests, no imperial adventures, no bitter race or class conflict, in short no inconvenient truths, and above all nothing that might encourage students to challenge authority. Well, they have challenged authority and good for them. One of their placards read: "Our education is not your political agenda," which shows a nice understanding of what citizenship means. Their teachers are obviously doing a good job.

The idea of smiley face history may be attractive to some school boards, but students are already overprotected, and feeding them lies about the nature of reality is an insult too far. It's an insult to the teachers too. Teaching itself is hard enough without being pressured to teach nonsense.

Anyone who tries to teach real history is already up against movies, television, and video games, that offer cartoon versions of a past that consists entirely of Hollywood-style battles between good guys and bad guys in which the good guys usually win. It's depressing enough to see some of the stuff that passes for history in the mass media, without asking schools to add to the confusion. No wonder the kids do badly on their tests.

And they do very poorly. When Abraham Lincoln addressed the United States Congress in 1863, he began with these words: "Fellow citizens, we cannot escape history." It was a noble sentiment, and perhaps it was true them. But it's not true now. Not only can we escape history, we have escaped history, by the simple process of forgetting most of it.

The education system has allowed this historical amnesia to creep up on us by reducing and sometimes eliminating history as a subject. Report after report confirms that our knowledge of our own past is pathetically thin, The Department of Education discovered that six out of ten high school seniors couldn't say how the United States came into existence. (Answer: through illegal rebellion against the authority of the British King). Fifty per cent of high school seniors couldn't say what the Cold War was. (Answer: the Cold War was a political mistake, but an economic stroke of genius). National history knowledge tests show that most fourth-graders can't identify the opening passage of the Declaration of Independence, and that most high school seniors can't explain the checks-and-balances theory that is (or used to be) the rationale behind the three branches of the United States government. These young people will be voting soon, and some are voting already.

Part of the problem is that it's hard to teach authentic history today. It's too full of dynamite political correctness issues that can blow a teacher right out of a job. It's too carved up into tiny fiefdoms: black history, women's history, gay history, and so on – until it is impossible to make any sense of the past as a whole. So the students of Jefferson County, Colorado are leading the way by demanding more history, and more real history. They have done themselves and all of us a great service.

