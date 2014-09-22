At 10.29 this evening, just as you are enjoying the Miss Marple mystery on public television, the earth will be divided precisely into two, half in daylight and half in darkness. It’s the “Autumnal Equinox,” the first day of fall which always brings a little chill to the heart. Labor Day is one thing, but this is official. Summer in our northern hemisphere over.

Long ago our ancestors would study the sky to learn the time, the weather, and the season. Now we gaze down at our hands. The whole planet is on the screen of your smart phone, which may not actually be large enough to contain it. It’s a big change in the way we experience the world. The sky has become irrelevant except to astronomers and a few old-fashioned farmers, and mariners whose lives and livelihoods may depend on it. For most of us the sun, the stars and the supermarket produce section tell us nothing about the seasons.

So, as the sun crosses the celestial equator, nothing much changes here in the suburbs. A few million sunbirds flutter off in the direction of Florida, unable or unwilling to face the brutal meteorological reality. The rest of us continue our lives almost exactly as before. The temperature drops in the evening, the thermostat clicks, and the heat comes on. A warm afternoon, the thermostat clicks again and here comes the air conditioning, keeping our bodies at an even 72 degrees. The fruits and vegetables in the supermarket scarcely change. We have eliminated the natural seasons, leaving only the commercial holiday seasons.

I suppose we are trying to convince ourselves, with some success, that we are not really living on a ball of rock spinning and wobbling in an infinite freezing void of space, but in a kind of huge indoor shopping mall.

We do observe some trivial lifestyle changes in autumn. We read more, watch more TV, exercise less, and eat much, much more as we prepare ourselves for the great food ordeals of the coming months. I assume this is why it’s called "Fall" in America – the fall from dietary grace begins here, with the first batches of Halloween candy. Homeowners can contemplate future problems with the yard and the gutters, as billions of leaves fall, the storm windows that never fit, and the heating furnace, which has been neglected all this time. We start fussing over winter clothes mothballed in the basement, and outdoor cats who suddenly want to come indoors.

Poets, like cats, have strong feelings about autumn. Keats famously called it called it "Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness," which sounds lovely. Shakespeare wrote of "Teeming autumn, big with rich increase" – which seems to augur well for the stock market. But perhaps William Cullen Bryant was more on the mark when he wrote of autumnal days as "The Melancholy Days, the saddest of the year."

It’s been such a lovely summer – international politics apart – that I would like to just miss the melancholy days this year, including Halloween the elections, Thanksgiving and the dreaded Holidays. And it occurs to me that in southern hemisphere, autumn is spring. Perhaps we could go one better than the sunbirds by changing hemispheres twice a year – catching spring and summer in Australia, for example, and returning just in time to catch spring and summer here, like migrating birds. That would be a wonderful life, if only we didn’t have to fly.

