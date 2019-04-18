Finishing Move's Unique Sound For 'Crackdown 3'

After a long wait, Crackdown 3 was released in February of this year. Brian Trifon and Brian Lee White of Finishing Move were brought in when the game was in its early stages of development, and they say having that much time with the game allowed them to craft a truly unique sound for their music, and go way beyond the original amount of music that was planned.

Crackdown 3 is set in a world where there's just one area that has power, which has been taken over by an evil organization, Terra Nova. Brian and Brian decided to incorporate elements of music from all over our world, including the South Pacific and the Middle East.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0ocm6oeoI8"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0ocm6oeoI8

As a duo, Finishing Move pride themselves on creating what they describe as a "bespoke" sound for their music, incorporating their own uniquely modified sounds that go way beyond traditional instruments. In fact, they love being able to create, in their words, "stuff you've never heard before!"

Episode Tracklist:

all tracks composed and performed by Finishing Move

Crackdown 3: Chimera Dawn; Alois Quist; Liv Sorenson; Katala Vargas; Kuli Ngata; Reza Khan; Pixel Wolf; Skills for Kills; The Kingpin; Jaxon's Jam

