Laurence Manning Puts Her Passion For Piano Into Classic Game Themes

Laurence Manning started playing the piano at the age of three, and she began playing games almost at the same time. Listening to familiar themes from Kirby, The Legend of Zelda and Golden Sun inspired her to create classical-inspired arrangements for the piano and launch a Kickstarter campaign to record an album of beloved melodies!

In addition to creating arrangements of her favorite game themes, Laurence has also composed some game-inspired music, including a Medieval Fantasy. She hopes to one day write music for games.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZJdyHHeQ9M"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZJdyHHeQ9M

The campaign is going so well, Laurence has added some stretch goals, including live Twitch streams in which she'll perform, and take questions and requests from viewers.

Once the Kickstarter has finished, and the album released, Laurence says she'd love to take her arrangements on tour in Canada, France and the United States!

Episode tracklist

All tracks arranged and performed by Laurence Manning

Koji Kondo: Zelda, A Link to the Past: Great Fairy Fountain

Koji Kondo: Legend of Zelda, Ocarina of Time: Gerudo Valley

Jun Ishikawa: Kirby: Gourmet Race

Motoi Sakuraba: Golden Sun: Vale

Laurence Manning: Medieval Fantasy

