Brian D'Oliveira Follows Lara Into The Jungle In 'Shadow Of The Tomb Raider'

Composer Brian D'Oliveira has channleled his passion for pre-Hispanic music from Latin and South America into becoming an acknowledged expert, which made him the obvious choice for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Lara Croft's latest adventure takes her to the jungles and ruins of Mexico and Peru. As he told me, Brian had his own adventures in Mexico sourcing authentic instruments to create an authentic sound for the game.

Brian estimates he brought back about 900 different instruments, many of them made for him, and he learned how to make and play them from artisans he met in some tiny villages.

Some of the native instruments Brian used

Lead writer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Jill Murray, created a complex Lara Croft, one who begins to doubt her single-minded obsession with recovering artifacts from ancient cultures. Brian says that writing the music for dramatic, emotional cut scenes was one of the most satisfying aspects of the soundtrack for him.

While he was working on the soundtrack, Brian also moved his studio, La Hacienda Creative, into a new space: the former RCA recording studio in Montreal. Brian says discovering all the ways to use the natural sound of this incredible space really helped him grow as a composer. And he's already finding new uses for those hundreds of instruments he brought back!

