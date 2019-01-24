© 2021 WSHU
Music Respawn

Catching Up With Wilbert Roget II At MAGFest

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published January 24, 2019 at 7:34 AM EST
MAGFest_Logo_Thumb.png
supermagfest.com
/

The Music and Gaming Festival, or MAGFest, is a four-day explosion of video game music! There are panels with composers and musicians, and LOTS of music making. I caught up with composer Wilbert Roget II to chat about the music he contributed to Destiny 2 Forsaken, and what makes MAGFest such a fun and meaningful experience.

One of the things Will loves about MAGFest is the chance to connect with other musicians. At last year's festival, he met up with fellow wind players, alto saxophonist Anton Corazza and Michael Gebhart, bassoon, to jam in a hotel room with an arrangement Will made of a cue from Cowboy Bebop!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYoQJNW9rOE">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mYoQJNW9rOE

Episode tracklist

Destiny 2 Forsaken: Watchtower, Accursed (Wilbert Roget II, Skye Lewin, Michael Salvatori)

kate_and_will.jpeg
Credit Richard Roberts
Kate and Wilbert Roget II at MAGFest

Cowboy Bebop: Dijurido (Yoko Kanno; arranged by Wilbert Roget II and performed by Anton "Dective Tuesday" Corazza, alto sax; Michael "Bassoonify" Gebhart, bassoon; and Wilbert Roget II, flute)

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnMusic RespawnMAGFestinterviewVideo Game MusicWilbert Roget II
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
