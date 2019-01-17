Thomas Parisch: 'Iris Fall' Is Another Step On An Unconventional Journey

Thomas Parisch's composing career has taken him in some unusual directions. Trained as a classical oboist in Stuttgart, Germany, Thomas began to question where that career would take him, and decided to concentrate on composing, eventually settling in Los Angeles writing for TV, films and games. His most recent project was co-composing the soundtrack for Iris Fall with Edwin Wendler. As he told me, it was a really interesting change of pace.

The instrumentation for Iris Fall is as unusual as the game play in which Iris can turn into a shadow to navigate the mysterous world of the abadonded theater she's exploring. Thomas explained that one of the game's developers encouraged him and Edwin to build their own uniquely odd-sounding instruments.

In addition to composing for Iris Fall, Thomas is keeping busy composing for several other games, including Moonlight Blade and Honor of Kings, created by China's Tencent Studios, so who knows what the next challenge will be?

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Thomas Parisch

Iris Fall: Flower Cart; Iris Fall Theme (performed by Thomas Parisch)

Moonlight Blade: Children of the Wind (performed by the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and Xiaokui Ding, Chinese flutes); Dancing Flutes (performed by Xiaukui Ding, Chinese flutes)

Ballad (performed by Thomas Parisch, oboe)

