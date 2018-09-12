John Paesano's Score Captures Spider-Man Behind The Mask

Spider-Man is back, and this time he's older, savvier, and way more confident in the latest addition to the story from Insomniac Games and Play Station. John Paesano created a soundtrack that captures the changing mood of New York City and all the villians (there are lots!).

In our conversation, John told me that he and the entire team at Insomniac were thrilled to bring a new version of Spider-Man to life:

John says one of the aspects that made scoring this game so interesting was the challenge of supporting the inner conflict Spider-Man has in balancing his career and personal life in the music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq02p3z3X2k"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq02p3z3X2k

Vinyl and digital releases of the soundtrack are in the works for the near future. Not all the music John wrote for various villians is in this game, which means we're in for more surprises as the DLC is released! Stay tuned...

Episode tracklist

All tracks by John Paesano

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS 4): The Golden Age; Eight Years in the Making; Spider Man; City of Hope; Inside the Numbers; Shocking Turn of Events; City on Alert; Behind the Mask; The Man He Was; The Sinister Six; Worlds Colliding; Renewed Rivalries

