© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music Respawn

John Paesano's Score Captures Spider-Man Behind The Mask

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published September 12, 2018 at 9:08 AM EDT
3434847-3434151-whaddup_im_spidermen.jpg
insomniacgames.com
/

Spider-Man is back, and this time he's older, savvier, and way more confident in the latest addition to the story from Insomniac Games and Play StationJohn Paesano created a soundtrack that captures the changing mood of New York City and all the villians (there are lots!). 

In our conversation, John told me that he and the entire team at Insomniac were thrilled to bring a new version of Spider-Man to life:

John says one of the aspects that made scoring this game so interesting was the challenge of supporting the inner conflict Spider-Man has in balancing his career and personal life in the music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq02p3z3X2k">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq02p3z3X2k

Vinyl and digital releases of the soundtrack are in the works for the near future. Not all the music John wrote for various villians is in this game, which means we're in for more surprises as the DLC is released!  Stay tuned...

Episode tracklist

All tracks by John Paesano

Marvel's Spider-Man (PS 4):  The Golden Age; Eight Years in the Making; Spider Man; City of Hope; Inside the Numbers; Shocking Turn of Events; City on Alert; Behind the Mask; The Man He Was; The Sinister Six; Worlds Colliding; Renewed Rivalries

Follow John on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Adrianna Perez, White Bear PR and 

Dick Roberts for production assisstance

Tags

Music RespawnKate RemingtonRespawnMusic RespawnJohn PaesanoSpider ManInsomniac GamesSony PS 4
Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
See stories by Kate Remington
Related Content
Load More