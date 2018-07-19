Jesse Harlin: A Little Bit Of Everything In 'Yoku's Island Express'

Villa Gorilla, the small studio that created Yoku's Island Express, describes it as a combination of pinball and a 'Metroid-vania" tribute. The game follows a tiny postman, Yoku, as he tries to free a tropical island's god from a curse, and he gets through the world as if it's a giant pinball machine.

That gave composer Jesse Harlin lots of leeway to create a soundtrack that's filled with homages to Pink Floyd, silent film pianos and bebop!

Find out in our conversation why Jesse told me this was his favorite score to write:

The developers at Villa Gorilla told Jesse they'd be happy with whatever he wrote, which was a totally new experience for him, and it took him a while to come up with a plan, which eventually became a core sample of all the music that inspired him to become a composer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYaUasz9tpI"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYaUasz9tpI

Jesse describes his soundtrack as "everything but the kitchen sink," and instruments include trombones, classic electric guitars, saxophones, sampled Tuvan throat singing – even Jesse reciting the DNA of yeast!

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Jesse Harlin

Yoku's Island Express: Yoku Taidua and the Village

Caveland: Toku Tuka Tomba

Yoku's Island Express: Letting Off Steam; the Slug Gardener; Welcome to Mokumana Beach; Out Down in the Underdark; Flight of the Space Monks; Monk Stumpin' What Lies Beneath

Follow Jesse on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Adrianna Perez, White Bear PR and

Greg O'Connor-Read, Top Dollar PR