Music Interview: Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras Explores Citizenship

On Sunday, March 4 at the Klein Auditorium in Bridgeport, Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras will present the world premiere of "Citizen," a work for orchestra, chorus and spoken word by Dr. Rex Cadwallader. The orchestra will be joined by the Connecticut Chamber Choir, the Fairfield Warde Chamber Singers and spoken word artist Jeffrey Rollins.

Kate Remington talked with GBYO Conductor Christopher Hisey, composer Rex Cadwallader and Jeffrey Rollins about what this project has meant to them and the orchestra.