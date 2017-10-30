Music Respawn! Swingin' With Kris Maddigan & His Big Band Score For Cuphead

The 1930's cartoon style of Cuphead, from Studio MDHR demanded a soundtrack just as unique. Kris Maddigan, a professional percussionist, spent years reverse-engineering the iconic jazz styles of the first half of the 20th century, including Ragtime, Dixieland and Big Band music. As he told me, it was a project that stretched all his musical muscles.

Kris' unique soundtrack for Cuphead even has a "period" vinyl release from IAM8Bit, which looks like a vintage RCA record from the 1930's, and it's already in its second pressing!

Credit iam8bit IAM8bit's special Cuphead soundtrack vinyl.

Episode tracklist

All tracks by Kris Maddigan

Performers include former members of Toronto's Boss Brass, and many others.

Cuphead: Botanic Panic; Inkwell Isle One; Pyramid Peril; Floral Fury; Sugarland Shimmy; Die House; A Quick Break; Winner Takes All

