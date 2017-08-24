Music Respawn! Michael Bross Journeys To The Edge Of Nowhere
As the player in the chilling VR game Edge of Nowhere, it's up to you to figure out what went wrong on previous expeditions to the frozen Antarctic landscape. Michael Bross created a haunting soundtrack that, as he told me, is inspired in part by the epic adventures of 19th Century explorers.
Michael said he loved working on this game because the horror and bleakness of the story and environment gave him an interesting challenge: to write beautiful but terrifying music.
During his career, Michael has also written music for the Ratchet and Clank series, Oddworld, and some personal projects, including his Subway Meditations. Currently, he's busy working on music for Em8ber, from the creators of Firefall.
Episode tracklist: All tracks by Michael Bross
Edge of Nowhere: Main Theme; Journal 1; Enemy Alert; Journal 2; Floes; Main Theme Ending Variation;
Subway Meditations: Meditation 5
Edge of Nowhere: Cavern Entry
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath: Remote Town
Edge of Nowhere: The Great One
