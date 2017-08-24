Music Respawn! Michael Bross Journeys To The Edge Of Nowhere

As the player in the chilling VR game Edge of Nowhere, it's up to you to figure out what went wrong on previous expeditions to the frozen Antarctic landscape. Michael Bross created a haunting soundtrack that, as he told me, is inspired in part by the epic adventures of 19th Century explorers.

Michael said he loved working on this game because the horror and bleakness of the story and environment gave him an interesting challenge: to write beautiful but terrifying music.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaY-swcKaL0"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PaY-swcKaL0

During his career, Michael has also written music for the Ratchet and Clank series, Oddworld, and some personal projects, including his Subway Meditations. Currently, he's busy working on music for Em8ber, from the creators of Firefall.

Episode tracklist: All tracks by Michael Bross

Edge of Nowhere: Main Theme; Journal 1; Enemy Alert; Journal 2; Floes; Main Theme Ending Variation;

Subway Meditations: Meditation 5

Edge of Nowhere: Cavern Entry

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath: Remote Town

Edge of Nowhere: The Great One

Follow Michael on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Jordan von Netzer, Impact 24 PR