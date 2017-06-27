Music Respawn! Marcin Przybylowicz Says Slavic Music Is The Witcher's Secret Ingredient

Marcin Przybylowicz had no idea when he started writing the music for The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt that he'd be creating one of the most beloved soundtracks of all time! He collaborated with Mikolai Stroinski and brought in the folk band Percival to add what Marcin describes as the "secret ingredient" to the music that captures the world of The Witcher. We also talked about Marcin's new project, Seven: The Days Long Gone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHrskkHf958"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHrskkHf958

Marcin has spent seven years writing music for The Witcher and all its expansions. For his latest project, music for the game Seven: The Days Long Gone, he also created some homemade rustic instruments to create a really rustic sound.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24N8xKSoMi0"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24N8xKSoMi0

Episode Tracklist: All tracks by Marcin Przybylowicz, performed by Percival and the Brandenburg State Orchestra

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Hunt or be Hunted; Witcher 3 Hearts of Stone, Main Theme; Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: Drink Up, There's More!; Silver for Monsters; Steel for Humans; The Big Four; Gwent, The Witcher Card Game: The Mighty Jarl of Skellige; Witcher 3: Blood and Wine: The Beast of Beauclair

Seven: the Days Long Gone: Dancing in the Shadows

Follow Marcin on Twitter

Follow Kate on Twitter

Subscribe to Music Respawn in Apple Podcasts!

Thanks to Agnieszka Szóstak, PR Outreach