Easton, Conn. Rev War Battle Re-Enacted

Over the weekend, re-enactors recreated a minor battle in the Revolutionary War.

It’s July 18, 1782, on Morehouse Farm. Re-enactor Tom Angels explained.

“Ebenezer Morehouse is captured by 60 British soldiers. They were so irritated with the man and what he had to say about the King, that they burned his farm down," he said. "And as they advanced up across Ebenezer’s field, they ran into a cannon from the Fifth Connecticut Regiment."

Re-enactors playing the part of British soldiers in red coats formed lines at the bottom of a hill. At the top, re-enactors portraying the Fifth Connecticut Regiment lined up in blue coats. As the two lines converged in the middle of the hill, they paused to load their muskets and fired.

Angels says this wasn't a major Revolutionary War battle.

"I imagine it was only important in Easton, Connecticut," he said. "But for the Morehouse family, this was tragic; something that they and generations of Morehouse will talk about forever."

With the battle won, the re-enactors are dismissed.