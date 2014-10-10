Hamptons International Film Festival is underway

The Hamptons International Film festival promises high profile actors like Bill Murray. He came out to show his new movie, St. Vincent. In typical Murray style, he deadpanned about being here.

"I'm kind of medium excited...not super excited...not loathe to be here... I'm kind of medium," Murray said. "I've got some friends out here that I'm really happy to see."

In the film, Murray uses his acerbic wit to play a curmudgeon with a questionable lifestyle, who befriends a young boy who moves in next door.

"I don't tell people what to know about the movies. I just like them to see them and see what we do," Murray said.

Credit Rob Kim/Getty Images for the Hamptons International Film Festival Actors Bill Murray and Jaeden Lieberher speak onstage at the St. Vincent premiere during the 2014 Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 9, 2014, in East Hampton, N.Y.

The Festival's artistic director, David Nugent, says there are more than 125 films playing that will show off the talents of those involved.

"One of the best things about it is the intimacy. We get a lot of what we think are strong films and a lot of the people that make the films. And they have a chance to really interact with the audiences," Nugent said.

Festival Juror Patrick Harrison, with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, says it could also be an opportunity to see a possible award-winning film before the general public.

"This is an opportunity for them to get the sneak peek on some of the big titles that people will be talking about over the next several months up to Oscar season," Harrison said.

Last year marked the fifth time that a film from the Hamptons Festival won an Oscar for best picture. That picture was 12 Years a Slave.

The festival runs through Monday, Oct. 13.