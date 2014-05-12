New book details the triumphs and hubris of Wright brothers

The Wright brothers live in our minds as American icons . . . and what do we really know about them?

Long Island author Lawrence Goldstone has written a new book about their genius and their missteps. They solved a problem that had stumped great minds for millenia, yet their secretiveness and obsession with their competitors—particularly the greatly innovative, and now little-known Glenn Curtiss—resigned them to be business has-beens.

WSHU's Mark Herz talked to Goldstone about his book, Birdmen: The Wright Brothers, Glenn Curtiss, and the Battle to Control the Skies.