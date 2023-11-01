CT judge orders new Democratic primary in contentious mayoral race

A state Superior Court judge has ruled that there was absentee ballot fraud in Mayor Joe Ganim’s September Democratic win and has ordered a new primary.

Ganim won the primary based on the absentee ballot count. It's the second time in four years that this has happened.

John Gomes, Ganim’s challenger in the primary, had met the burden of proof in establishing that city surveillance video showed someone stuffing absentee ballot drop boxes in the September primary put the result of the primary in doubt, Judge William Clark ruled.

Ebong Udoma / WSHU John Gomes outside City Hall in Bridgeport on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, after signing paperwork to run for mayor.

Gomes filed the lawsuit after surveillance video became public showing Ganim campaign workers repeatedly putting items in a mail-in ballot box at Bridgeport City Hall annex a few days before the primary.

“On election day we won with 470 votes and then when the absentee ballot results came in we were at a deficit of 251 votes. And now in light with all the evidence that has been presented. We would definitely like a new primary,” Gomes had said.

Ganim also accused Gomes’ supporters of ballot stuffing.

“I wonder why and how someone would come into court and claim irregularities on a voter count of one campaign when they’ve got their own campaign workers with their shirts clearly described on those videos and visible,” Ganim had said outside the courthouse.

“The campaign feels vindicated by the ruling” said Christine Bartlett Josie, Gomes’ campaign manager "But we are now focused on next week’s general election.” she said.

“To have a primary, a general, another primary and then a general within three months is going to be tough,” she said. “So, we are hoping that because of this verdict the voters of Bridgeport are motivated to come out and vote November 7.”

"Certainly, today's decision by the court is a substantial one in the court case, and I'll wait to be apprised by the lawyers as to whether or not they want to take an appeal.” Ganim said in response.

“But what hasn't changed, and what's really important, is this November 7, Tuesday, in the city of Bridgeport is Election Day,” he said.

Ganim and Gomes are both in contention for the general election, which also includes Republican David Herz.

If Gomes were to win the general election, there would be no need for a new primary.